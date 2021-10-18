BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra said- If congress will defame Sardar Patel we will expose it, Gaurav Vallabh gave this answer

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) met on Saturday in which the policies of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the Kashmir issue were discussed. Tariq Hamid Karra, a permanent member of the committee and Congress leader from Jammu and Kashmir, reportedly said that Sardar Patel was indifferent to Kashmir and that Kashmir would have been in Pakistan’s possession if Pandit Nehru had not tried. There has been a strong reaction from the BJP regarding this matter. BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra said in a press conference on Monday that the Congress is projecting the country’s popular leaders as villains.

In Aaj Tak’s debate show, Halla Bol too, Sambit Patra was seen lashing out at Congress over this issue. He told Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh that if Congress presents Patel as a villain, then Congress will be exposed. He said, ‘If Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is wrongly portrayed as a villain, then we will also expose the Congress. The Times of India and the Economic Times have given details of what happened in the CWC meeting.

Sambit Patra further said, ‘It is written that Karra had said in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi that Patel sahib wanted us to hand over Kashmir to Pakistan because he had joined hands with Jinnah. Whereas Jawaharlal Nehru wanted Kashmir to come to India. We all know what Jawaharlal Nehru wanted. Nehru is the person who took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations out of personal ambition.

In response to these things, Gaurav Vallabh said, ‘Patra ji is saying that this happened in the meeting. Neither Patra ji was in that meeting nor was he a journalist in the meeting. The members of CWC who were in the meeting are saying that nothing of the sort has happened. But they came to know when this did not happen. If they have raised questions, then it becomes necessary to answer them.

He further said, ‘On January 28, 1948, Lal Bahadur Shastri told Pandit Nehru that the RSS was giving arms training to its people. Two days later, Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by India’s first terrorist. After that on 4 February 1948, Sardar Patel banned the RSS. After that, as is their habit, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee wrote a letter that Sardar Sahib, leave our people, forgive us. I have a copy of Sardar Sahib’s letter. You people are Gandhi’s killers, Sardar Patel said that Gandhi was killed because of RSS.’