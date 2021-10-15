bjp spokesperson Sambit Patra shared video of Azan of Priyanka Gandhi Varanasi rally

On Sunday, the Congress had organized a Kisan Nyay rally in Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Modi. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also addressed the rally. Before the address, chanting of Har Har Mahadev, Ajan and Gurbani (Sikh prayer) was done from the stage. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra took a dig at Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi by sharing a video of Congress reciting azaan in Varanasi rally on his Twitter account. On which the Congress also retaliated and said that there was also chanting of mantras.

In fact, BJP’s national spokesperson Sambit Patra, while sharing the video of Priyanka Gandhi’s rally being read from her Twitter account, wrote that Priyanka Vadra and Congress did this for appeasement in their rally on October 14. However, in response to this tweet, Sambit Patra corrected the date of the rally and wrote that October 14, not October 10.

Congress leaders retaliated fiercely on this tweet of Sambit Patra. Congress leader B V Srinivas posted a video clip of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi reciting shlokas and offering gurubani by the Sikh cleric at a Kisan Nyay rally in response to the BJP spokesperson’s tweet. While posting the video, he wrote that Sambit Patra was manipulated and wrote that this also happened in the same Varanasi rally. This happened not to please anyone but to show respect for all religions.

Congress leader Ruchira Chaturvedi also reacted to the video of Sambit Patra and tweeted the same video clip of Priyanka Gandhi in which she was reciting Durga shloka. Tweeting the video of Durga Shloka being recited, Ruchira Chaturvedi wrote that why did you cut this part? Have the courage to post this video! Long live the Mother! Apart from this, Congress MLA from Rajasthan JP Chandeliya also reacted to Sambit Patra’s tweet and wrote that it is really shameful. You should stop spreading hatred immediately.

In this rally organized on Sunday, Priyanka Gandhi had fiercely targeted the BJP government at the Center and the state over the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri. While addressing the rally, Priyanka Gandhi had said that the Chief Minister here is defending the Minister of State for Home whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. The Prime Minister who could have come to Lucknow could not go to Lakhimpur two hours away to wipe the tears of those farmers. Before joining the rally, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi also visited different temples of Varanasi.