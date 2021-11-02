BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi Said the government can’t control the price of anything in the market

Inflation is the main issue of the country, due to which the public is worried. In such a situation, the opposition parties are also surrounding the government regarding this issue. When anchor Anjana Om Kashyap made a debate on this issue in the news channel ‘Aaj Tak’ show ‘Halla Bol’, BJP spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi started talking absurdly. There was also a debate between Sudhanshu Trivedi and Congress spokesperson Gaurav Ballabh in this matter.

The anchor asked the BJP spokesperson that where do you get the glasses of positivity? On this, Sudhanshu Trivedi targeted the Congress spokesperson and said that if you are an economy savvy man, then tell whether the government has any role in the prices of diesel and petrol?

Meanwhile, the anchor asked the BJP spokesperson that why do the prices go down before the elections? On this Sudhanshu said that you people say that elections are near and prices are increasing, then how did this thing come about.

The BJP spokesperson said that the only thing the government can do is reduce the tax on petrol and diesel, more than that there is no basis for price control in this case. The government cannot control the price of a commodity in the market, it can only reduce the tax on the commodity. Sudhanshu also said that if there is any other solution, then tell Gaurav Vallabh.

Responding to the BJP spokesperson, Congress spokesperson Gaurav Ballabh said that how do I put the glasses of positivity to the unemployed man, who is roaming for employment for the last 7 years. How can I give glasses of positivity to the farmer who earns Rs.27 per day from farming. How do I give glasses of positivity to a middle class man who has lost his job in Corona.

Let us tell you that before Diwali, inflation has increased the difficulties of the common man, the fire in the prices of petrol and diesel has dimmed the festivities of the festivals. On the occasion of Dhanteras on Tuesday, oil prices have also increased, although diesel prices remained stable but petrol prices increased. According to the latest information, after the increase of 35 paise per liter in the capital Delhi, now petrol has crossed Rs 110, in Delhi the price of petrol is Rs 110.04 while diesel is Rs 98.42 per liter.