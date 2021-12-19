BJP state leader Ranjith Sreenivas hacked to death in Alappuzha district Kerala: Gang of goons entered BJP leader’s house, thrashed to death

Tension has arisen in the district after the killings of two leaders within 12 hours. According to news agency ANI, Section 144 has been imposed in Alappuzha.

Tension has arisen in Kerala’s Alappuzha district due to two political murders. In Alappuzha on Sunday morning, a BJP leader was murdered after breaking into his house. The deceased has been identified as Ranjit Srinivasan and he was the state secretary of BJP OBC Morcha. Earlier, a leader of Social Democratic Party of India was murdered in Alappuzha district itself.

State secretary of BJP OBC Morcha, Advocate Ranjit Srinivas, was attacked early in the morning at his residence in Alappuzha City, police said. When he was getting ready for the morning walk, the attackers entered his house and brutally thrashed the BJP leader, after which the BJP leader died on the spot. Ranjit Srinivas had contested the election as a BJP candidate during the recently held assembly elections. He was a lawyer by profession.

#UPDATE , BJP OBC Morcha State Secy Renjith Sreenivasan was allegedly killed in Alappuzha this morning. Y’day, KS Shan, State Secy, Social Democratic Party of India, was allegedly killed in district Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan condemns the two alleged murders in Alappuzha: CMO — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2021

Social Democratic Party of India secretary KS Shan was also subjected to a similar attack on Saturday when he was going on a bike. He was hit by a car. After this the attackers came out of the car and thrashed KS Shan badly. KS Shan, who was injured in the attack, was taken to a local hospital in Alappuzha. After this he was referred to a hospital in Kochi, where he died.

Tension has arisen in the district after the killings of two leaders within 12 hours. According to news agency ANI, Section 144 has been imposed in Alappuzha. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has condemned the killing of State Secretary of BJP OBC Morcha Advocate Ranjit Srinivas and Social Democratic Party of India Secretary KS Shan.

In the past, a local secretary of the Communist Party of India-Marxist was murdered in Peringara, near Pathanamthitta, Kerala. At the same time, a case of murder of a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh worker also came to light in Palakkad district.