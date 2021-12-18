BJP strong but vote share decreased by 1 percent compared to December 4, Yogi’s becoming CM is impossible if SP-BSP fight together- ABP C Voter Survey: BJP strong but vote share decreased by 1 percent compared to December 4, if SP-BSP fight together It is impossible for Yogi to become CM

If SP and BSP fight elections together then BJP may have to stay away from power. The vote share of both together is reaching up to 47 per cent as compared to the BJP.

In the midst of all the ifs in UP, the BJP is constantly maintaining itself firmly in the race to reach power again. But its vote share has decreased by 1 per cent as compared to last week. If SP and BSP fight elections together then BJP may have to stay away from power. The vote share of both together is reaching up to 47 per cent as compared to the BJP.

In the ABP C Voter survey today i.e. on December 18, it has been revealed that if elections are held in UP today, 40 percent votes will go to Yogi’s BJP and 34 percent votes to Akhilesh’s SP. Mayawati’s BSP will get 13 per cent and Rahul-Priyanka’s Congress will get 7 per cent votes. On December 4, this figure was 41 percent in favor of BJP, 33 percent in favor of Akhilesh, 13 percent in favor of BSP and 8 percent in favor of Congress. That is, there is a decrease of 1 percent in the votes of both BJP and Congress as compared to December 4.

On the question of CM’s choice, 42 percent of the people say that they want to see Yogi at the top of power. 35% people want Akhilesh to see Mayawati sitting on CM’s chair. 4 percent to Priyanka and 2 percent to P. Voted in favor of Rashtriya Lok Dal Jayant Chaudhary, who had political inroads in UP. Compared to the last 4 December, Yogi was considered by 43 percent of the people as their choice during that time. That is, their popularity decreased by 1 percent. Compared to December 4, Akhilesh’s graph has increased by five per cent, while Mayawati’s has decreased by two per cent. Priyanka’s popularity continues as before.

How is Yogi’s work as CM? On this, 43 percent people said it was good. 20 percent people considered it average and 37 percent people considered it bad. On December 4, 41 per cent people considered his work good. That is, yogis are rapidly making their inroads among the people.

A survey conducted on December 18 revealed that as of today 48 percent people believe that Yogi will win. 31 in favor of Akhilesh, 7 in favor of BSP and 6 per cent in favor of Congress. Compared to December 4, the graph of Congress and BSP has gone down. Then 7 percent people voted in favor of Congress and 9 percent in favor of BSP. Since then, Akhilesh’s graph has grown by 2 per cent. Four to 29 percent of the people were in his favor.