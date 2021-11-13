bjp Sudhanshu Trivedi spoke about Ayodhya firing in news 18 tv debate panelist replied it came from WhatsApp University

Hindutva has once again come at the center of politics ahead of the assembly elections to be held in five states next year. After Congress leader Salman Khurshid compared Hindutva to a terrorist organization, his own aide Rashid Alvi also called those chanting Jai Shri Ram as nocturnal. Many political parties including BJP are attacking Congress for such statements of Congress leaders. During the TV debate on this related issue, when BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi talked about the Ayodhya shootings, a panelist who was present in the debate replied that all this came from WhatsApp University.

In the TV debate organized on TV channel News18, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that earlier there was no secular word in Babasaheb’s constitution. The sculptures appeared in 1949 with no advocates. Then come who is the big Muslim. Nehru ji said that I will get the madrassa built. Then came Indira Gandhi. He said that I am a bigger protector of Muslims than you. I will shoot the cow protectors.

Further Sudhanshu Trivedi said that then his son Rajiv Gandhi came after him. He said that I am the protector of Muslims bigger than you. I will get the constitution amended to implement Sharia and get the Supreme Court’s decision changed. Then there was a big battle to become a big Muslim. Mulayam Singh said that I will get the bullet fired, then Narasimha Rao said that I will get the mosque built. So Manmohan Singh said that I will get the Muslims the first right on the country’s resources. After that, the increasing talk came to the point that the people of AIMIM say that why stand behind Lalu or Rahul, stand behind me.

Responding to these statements of BJP spokesperson, panelist Ansar Raza said that the story told by Mulayam Singh Lalu Yadav, Narasimha Rao is told by the spokesperson every day. These are all rote things. This is from WhatsApp University. As soon as Ansar Raza said this, the anchor Amish Devgan interrupted him and asked whether the kar sevaks had not been shot. So Ansar Raza also replied saying whether the bullet was fired at the behest of the Muslims.

Let us tell you that in a book written by Congress leader Salman Khurshid, there is a ruckus on comparing Hindutva with terrorist organizations like Boko Haram. In fact, in the sixth chapter of Salman Khurshid’s book Sunrise over Ayodhya, The Saffron Sky, it has been written that the Sanatan Dharma of sages and ancient Hinduism is being sidelined in a new way of Hindutva, which is that of Islamic Jihadi organization Boko Haram and ISIS. is like.