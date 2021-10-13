BJP targeted Congress in Rajasthan, sent air tickets to Rahul and Priyanka, said- take care of Dalits here too

Sonkar alleged that the Congress does two-sided politics regarding the Dalit community and this class has always been considered by the Congress as a mere vote bank.

Accusing Congress of two-sided politics over the Dalit community, BJP leaders from Indore on Wednesday sent two air tickets from Delhi to Jaipur to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

A BJP leader among them said that both the Congress leaders should leave political tourism in Uttar Pradesh and take care of the Scheduled Castes, the victims of alleged persecution in Congress-ruled Rajasthan.

Local BJP leaders reached the city’s main post office GPO and sent air tickets to Rahul and Priyanka by speed post. BJP District President Rajesh Sonkar, who is leading them, told reporters that this ticket is of a private airline on Thursday evening, which is from Delhi to Jaipur.

Sonkar said, ‘A Dalit man was recently lynched in Hanumangarh district of Congress-ruled Rajasthan. But Rahul and Priyanka, who are busy in political tourism of Uttar Pradesh, do not have time to meet his family.

The Dalit BJP leader said, “We have bought 2 air tickets for Delhi-Jaipur flight with the hope that using these, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will visit Rajasthan and take care of the oppressed Dalit community in this state.”

Sonkar alleged that the Congress does two-sided politics regarding the Dalit community and this class has always been considered by the Congress as a mere vote bank.

It is noteworthy that Rahul and Priyanka are constantly raising the issue of Lakhimpur Kheri violence in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh. A delegation of the party, led by former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, met President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday itself over the matter and urged him to sack Ajay Kumar Mishra from the post of Union Minister of State for Home, so that a fair investigation. May the victims families get justice.

The Congress delegation also included party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and two senior party leaders AK Antony and Ghulam Nabi Azad.