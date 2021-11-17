BJP very excited about Purvanchal Expressway, is targeting 160 seats in Purvanchal

There is also a figure that in the last three decades, the voters of Purvanchal have not always been with any one party. In view of this, a flurry of development plans have been put in these areas by the BJP.

On Tuesday, 16 November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The Prime Minister said that this expressway has been completed with a cost of Rs 22,000 crore. This will become a medium of investment of lakhs of crores of rupees in UP. This will help in connecting 9 districts and will also connect Lucknow with those cities where there is immense potential for development.

Let us tell you that the Bharatiya Janata Party is very excited about the expressway. The reason for this is believed to be the 2022 assembly elections. In fact, BJP is looking at this expressway reducing the distance from Lucknow to Faizabad and Azamgarh, Ghazipur with the development of Purvanchal. In such a situation, the party is eyeing 160 seats in Purvanchal.

Let us inform that out of 160 seats in the 2012 assembly elections, the Samajwadi Party had won 100 more seats. As a result, the command of the state came in the hands of Akhilesh Yadav. In 2017, the BJP took power in its hands by winning 115 seats in Purvanchal. This means that the party which supported Purvanchal, its government is sure to be formed.

Purvanchal Expressway: The length of Purvanchal Expressway is 341 kms. It connects nine districts of UP, Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Sultanpur, Mau, Azamgarh and Ghazipur. In this, even after the Modi wave in the last elections in Mau, Ghazipur and Azamgarh, the party did not get victory. In such a situation, the target of BJP is also on these districts. Through this expressway, BJP is trying to woo voters in these districts.

Apart from this, the impact of the farmers movement in western UP, Lakhimpur Kheri violence case is being seen a lot. In such a situation, the BJP has a feeling of loss. To compensate for this, the party is working harder in Purvanchal. Alam is that BJP has started a flurry of development plans in these areas.

If we look at the development work of BJP in Purvanchal, on October 20, where PM Modi inaugurated Kushinagar International Airport, on October 25, he inaugurated 9 medical colleges in Siddharthnagar. Their cost is Rs 2,329 crore. All these colleges are built in the districts of Siddharthnagar, Etah, Hardoi, Deoria, Ghazipur, Pratapgarh, Fatehpur, Mirzapur and Jaunpur districts of Purvanchal.