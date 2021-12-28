BJP will campaign for Brahmin votes in UP assembly elections, only Union Minister of the state Ajay Mishra is not being promoted

In Uttar Pradesh, Brahmins constitute about 13 per cent of the population. In this sense, it is a lump sum vote bank. That’s why BJP has now started trying to do them in its side.

BJP, which is trying to make a comeback in the upcoming UP assembly elections, is now preparing to run a campaign to get the votes of Brahmins. However, from this campaign, Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, who comes from the only Brahmin community of the state, is being kept away. Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra is the main accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri case and is in jail.

It is being told that after taking feedback from its cadre in UP, the BJP has formed a four-member committee to prepare the program with an aim to woo the Brahmin community. Party sources said the grassroots cadre in their feedback had said that the opposition parties have been successful to an extent in sending the message that Brahmins in UP are not getting due respect and representation in the Yogi government.

In Uttar Pradesh, Brahmins constitute about 13 per cent of the population. In this sense, it is a lump sum vote bank. That’s why BJP has now started trying to do them in its side. The committee includes Rajya Sabha member Shiv Pratap Shukla, former Union minister Mahesh Sharma, BJP youth wing leader Abhijit Mishra and Gujarat’s Lok Sabha MP Ram Bhai Mokaria. This committee has been formed after a meeting with UP election in-charge and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Shiv Pratap Shukla said- “We will organize a program to clear the misconceptions being spread by the opposition parties. Outreach programs will be organized to tell about the work done by the BJP and the UP government for the Brahmins.”

On Monday, members of the committee and other Brahmin leaders including UP government ministers – Shrikant Sharma, Brajesh Pathak, Satish Chandra Dwivedi had met BJP national president JP Nadda. According to a BJP leader present at the meeting, the party will hold small meetings of 100 to 150 Brahmins across the state.

The point to be noted in both these meetings is that Ajay Mishra Teni, the Union Minister of State for Home and the party’s Brahmin face in UP, was in the meeting with Pradhan, but he was not present in the meeting with Nadda. BJP has been accused that action is not being taken against Teni in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident just because it does not want to anger the Brahmin class. According to sources, BJP has kept Ajay Mishra Teni away from this outreach program. They have not been assigned any work under this programme.

On the other hand, the opposition has been accusing CM Yogi of Thakurism. SP-BSP-Congress all three say that Brahmin society is not getting proper representation in the state. The opposition’s charge of neglecting the Brahmin community against the Yogi government intensified nearly two years ago, when BSP chief Mayawati announced that if she came to power in 2022, her government would install a grand statue of Parashuram. Will do Soon after, the SP also made a similar announcement. Along with this, the opposition has also accused the government of working against the Brahmin community regarding many criminal incidents.