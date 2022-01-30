BJP will face real setback in Gujarat: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav staked claim to form the government in Uttar Pradesh and said the election results in Uttar Pradesh would not be surprising. The people of Uttar Pradesh have already given their verdict and the BJP is restless. At the same time, he claimed that the real surprise would emerge in the Gujarat Assembly elections to be held later this year.

“The losing wrestler sometimes bites or pulls his teeth,” Yadav said in a press conference with Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Choudhary after taking a ‘Anna Sankalp’ to defeat the BJP. These people (BJP) have already lost. He said that voters would teach a lesson to those who respected the killers of Mahatma Gandhi and the election results of Uttar Pradesh would bring happiness in the state.

He said, the people of Uttar Pradesh have given their verdict. There are no surprises here. Farmers, young traders, people of all sections have made up their mind that Samajwadi Party is going to form the government in coalition. The SP president claimed, the real shocking results will come from Gujarat where elections are to be held after Uttar Pradesh.

Referring to the controversial agricultural laws, he asked, “How can farmers forget that the BJP has insulted the country’s Annadata.” Yadav said, today I am happy that Jayant Chaudhary ji is with me and both of us are working together to fight for the farmers. The SP President said that voters know that Chaudhary Charan Singh fought for the prosperity of the farmers.

He said that all the people fighting for the farmers here have a chance to save and carry forward the legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh and this election is also for the same. In the joint press conference, Akhilesh Yadav said that as soon as our government is formed, we will make 300 units of electricity free and schemes will be run for the middle class people, so that they get benefits.

