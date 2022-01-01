BJP will not field any MP in UP elections

The Bharatiya Janata Celebration (BJP) has launched the record of its candidates for the primary two phases of the Uttar Pradesh Meeting elections. On this record, no MP from the celebration has been given ticket by the celebration, as was seen throughout the West Bengal elections. Celebration sources say that in Uttar Pradesh, the celebration is not going to offer tickets to any MP or the kin of MP. The exceptions are these candidates who’re already MLAs. The following record will be launched in two phases.

In keeping with sources, we wish to make it clear that the celebration will not give tickets to any different member of the family for the meeting elections. The celebration believes that the MLAs and ministers of Uttar Pradesh who’ve left the celebration lately will not have any impact in the elections. In keeping with sources, the leaders who had been not going to get tickets, they left already. With these leaders leaving the celebration, there was some change in the notion solely, there is no such thing as a impact on the bottom. The celebration says that if we speak about Maurya society solely, then we’ve given the primary Maurya Deputy Chief Minister in the state. The celebration has made numerous backward class district presidents. Persons are seeing these items. The celebration believes that the BJP is coming with a thumping majority in Uttar Pradesh. The celebration has full hope that this time additionally it will cross the 300 mark.

On the one hand, BJP is wooing Dalits. Then again, his consideration was additionally on different backward lessons. Celebration sources say that the BJP will attempt to woo Dalit voters under 50 years of age. A technique is being made for this. In keeping with sources, the daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav will be a part of the BJP in a day or two. This time the BJP has an alliance with Anupriya Patel’s Apna Dal and Sanjay Nishad’s celebration in the state.

Seats will be equal to final time in West Uttar Pradesh: BJP sources say that the celebration will win the identical variety of seats in West Uttar Pradesh as final time. Change is feasible in one or two seats. West Uttar Pradesh will vote in the primary and second phases. Final time BJP gained 83 seats right here. Amit Shah will be on a state tour from January 23: Celebration sources say that after January 23, senior BJP chief and Union Dwelling Minister Amit Shah will go to Uttar Pradesh. His program is being ready.