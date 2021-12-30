BJP workers clashed on stage in Kannauj, scuffles and abuses started in front of public and senior leaders

There is only a short time left for the assembly elections in UP. The Election Commission has also indicated that elections will be held on time. In such a situation, all the parties have intensified their preparations. Some are taking out rallies and some are holding meetings. The fight for tickets in the elections is also gaining momentum. Meanwhile, when the Jan Vishwas Yatra of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, passing through various cities, reached Kannauj, there was a head ruckus among the local leaders to sit on the stage. The leaders clashed among themselves on the stage. The special thing is that many senior party leaders, ministers, MPs and MLAs were also present at that time. During this, the workers abused each other fiercely.

It is being told that the chaos on the stage in the program happened during the discussion on the ticket. It is alleged that some people scuffled with the party’s district vice president Vipin Dubey. At that time, Energy Minister, Uttar Pradesh Government and National Secretary Bharatiya Janata Party Shrikant Sharma and local MP Subrata Pathak were also present on the stage. He tried to convince the workers, but the workers again clashed after remaining quiet for a few minutes. District Vice President Vipin Dwivedi alleges that he was assaulted by the supporters of MLA Archana Pandey.

In this regard, senior leaders also gave some instructions to the local workers and warned that strict action would be taken against those who create disorder and defame the party. Such an attitude will not be tolerated.

On the other hand, the party’s Jan Vishwas Yatra reached Farrukhabad on Wednesday. Here the Chief Minister addressed the Jan Vishwas Yatra after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 174 development projects worth Rs 196 crore. He said “Today you must have seen a statement of Maharashtra ATS. At that time, how were BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders and other Hindu leaders being implicated in false cases.

“The mischief of Congress is a crime against the country and Congress should apologize to the people of the country for this,” he said. Yogi’s statement came after a witness in the 2008 Malegaon blasts case turned hostile and testified in a Mumbai court that the then senior ATS officer Param Bir Singh and another officer had asked him to name BJP and Sangh leaders. told to These included the names of four leaders of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, including Yogi himself and Indresh Kumar.

