BJP’s allegation – Parambir Singh would have fled abroad with the help of Maharashtra government, Sanjay Raut said – Central government has a hand

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday questioned the arrest of Anil Deshmukh by the ED, saying the person who cooperated in the investigation has been arrested. But Parambir Singh, who came under the scanner, is absconding from the country.

In Maharashtra, the case of IPS officer Parambir Singh absconding is gaining momentum. In this regard, Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mumbai MLA Ashish Shelar claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of Maharashtra would have helped in the escape of IPS officer Parambir Singh. “Maybe it is preparing the ground for Parambir Singh to seek political asylum in a western country,” Shelar said.

Let us tell you that BJP MLA Ashish Shelar claimed regarding the drugs case that the coalition government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is disturbing the strict measures taken by the Center to tackle the drug problem in the country. Shelar said that “Maha Vikas Aghadi can give political asylum to Parambir Singh in the western country.

“The opposition fears that if Parambir Singh is caught, he may expose some of the work done for the leaders of the ruling parties,” he said. At present, after the disappearance of Parambir Singh, the question has arisen that how did he disappear from under the nose of the MVA government?

Sanjay Raut raised the question: NCP leader and former state home minister Anil Deshmukh was arrested by the ED on Monday night. Raising the question, Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said on Tuesday that the person who cooperated with the ED in the investigation has been arrested. But former police commissioner Parambir Singh, who has come under the scanner, has run out of the country.

Centre’s hand in exterminating Parambir Singh: Let us tell you that Sanjay Raut alleged that the central government has a hand in exterminating Parambir Singh. Let us inform that recently two non-bailable warrants have been issued against Parambir Singh in separate cases related to recovery case in Mumbai and neighboring Thane.

According to the allegation, Parambir Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner in March this year after an explosive-laden SUV car was found outside the residence of industrialist Mukesh Ambani in South Mumbai. At the same time, suspended police officer Sachin Waje was arrested in the case. Singh later accused Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corruption during that time.