BJP’s plan for Assembly Election 2022: 2022: BJP’s plan for 2022

The upcoming 2022 Assembly elections will be held in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, BJP along with other political parties in the state has come up with a special plan for the elections. In which BJP will work with booth level workers before the elections and work on them while formulating policy at the grassroots level. For this, after one day in the state, i.e. on September 11, the UP BJP will start a booth victory campaign. With the help of this campaign, BJP will tell the party’s strategy to the booth level workers.

JP Nadda will join the booth workers at more than 27,000 power centers

The booth victory campaign starting from September 11 is very important for the BJP in view of the forthcoming elections. With the help of this campaign, BJP will work to prepare its workers at the booth level. BJP national president JP Nadda will launch the booth victory campaign, which will begin on Saturday. He will explain the election strategy to all the booth level activists present at 27700 Shakti Kendras across the state. With the help of this campaign, the national president will chant the mantra of strengthening his booths. With this, we will work to convey the plans and policies of the government to the people. We tell you that a power center has been set up with 5 to 6 booths in the state.

CM Yogi will be accompanied by government and organization officials

The booth victory campaign, which will be launched literally by the BJP national president, will be attended by all the senior officials of the state government and the organization at their respective centers of power. Apart from BJP state president Swatanter Dev Singh and state general secretary Sunil Bansal, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also participate in the campaign. In addition, both the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr Dinesh Sharma will also be present at their respective centers of power while participating in the Booth Victory Campaign.