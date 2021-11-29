BJP’s politics is different, so how did Owaisi become ‘Chachajaan’? The question was asked to Rakesh Tikait, such an answer was received

In an interview with Bhartiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait, the question was asked about Asaduddin Owaisi. In response, he said something like this.

With the assembly elections approaching in Uttar Pradesh, Bharatiya Kisan Union spokesperson Rakesh Tikait is once again in the news. After the cancellation of the Agriculture Act, Tikait has made it clear that he will not end the agitation until he gets a guarantee on MSP from the government. He has been sitting on dharna for a long time for his demands. Meanwhile, Rakesh Tikait had given such a statement, which is being discussed for a long time.

Rakesh Tikait, while targeting AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi, had said, ‘Now Owaisi has come in UP, who is the ‘Chacha Jaan’ of BJP people. Owaisi will take BJP to victory in UP. They have no problem. In an interview, he was asked a question about this statement. In a conversation with ‘ABP News’, he was asked, ‘People say that Tikait sahib deliberately makes such a statement, around which questions arise. Recently you made a sweet statement about Owaisi.

In response, Tikait said, ‘You tell me, is Owaisi not the ‘Chachajaan’ of BJP? Village people say that it is working for BJP. Now anyway, Jinnah’s ghost will run and fundamentalism will run in the country. Now no matter how much the government refuses, but everyone is coming to know the truth from inside. We neither want to defeat nor want to win BJP. Where will we go after defeating the Prime Minister of the country? The Prime Minister has used more sweet language. We are getting a little suspicious of this sweet language.

Rakesh Tikait was asked the next question, ‘Did you believe that Prime Minister Modi will come on TV and repeal such a sudden law. What was your answer when you first heard it?’ In response to this, he said, ‘What has happened like a reaction in this. These laws were destined to be returned. We absolutely hoped that the government would roll back the laws. We have not bowed down to any party. This is a fight for our issues. We want the government to accept our point and we should go back to our homes.