BJP’s second list of candidates released, Congress releases third list of 89 candidates for up polls

Bharatiya Janata Party has released the second list of candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022. The names of 9 candidates have been announced in this list. The BJP has declared Ritu Bhushan Khanduri, daughter of former Chief Minister BC Khanduri, as its candidate from Kotdwar. The party has nominated Shaila Rani Rawat from Kedarnath assembly seat.

The BJP had won from Kotdwar in the 2017 elections. Recently, Harak Singh Rawat, who joined the Congress, won the election from here. At the same time, Ritu Khanduri had won from Yamkeshwar in the last election. BJP has given ticket to Pirankaliar Munish Saini and Pramod Nainiwal from Ranikhet. Tickets have been given to Mohan Singh Mehra from Jageshwar, Mohan Singh Bisht from Lalkua, Joginderpal Singh Rautela from Haldwani and Shiv Arora from Rudrapur. Voting will be held in Uttarakhand on February 14.

BJP releases a list of 9 candidates for Uttarakhand Assembly elections; fields former CM BC Khanduri’s daughter Ritu Bhushan Khanduri from Kotdwar pic.twitter.com/l5tJ3NlrXv — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 26, 2022

At the same time, Congress has released the third list of 89 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. In this list released on Wednesday, 37 women have been given tickets by the party. Like before, the share of women in this list is 40 percent. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi had promised this before the announcement of the elections.

For the Uttar Pradesh elections, the Congress has so far announced the names of 255 candidates, in which a total of 103 women have been given tickets. The party has given tickets to Poonam Kamboj from Behat, Akbari Begum from Bijnor, Baladevi Saini from Nurpur and Saroj Devi from Hathras. Apart from these, many more women have also been made candidates.

The party has given ticket to Mohammad Israr Saifi from Kanth, Ashok Saini has been given ticket from Gangoh, Rahat Khaleel has been nominated by the party from Deoband. The party has fielded Sandeep Rana from Saharanpur. Randhir Singh has been given ticket from Nakud. Sandeep Tiwari has been given ticket from Firozabad and Congress has fielded Subhash Chandra Verma from Aliganj.

Let us inform that the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will be held in seven phases. Polling for the first phase will be held on February 10 and for the seventh and final phase on March 7, the results will be declared on March 10.