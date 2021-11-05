BJP’s think-tank worried over poor performance of by-elections, all veterans including PM Modi will brainstorm on Sunday

BJP’s national executive meeting will be held in Delhi on Sunday. In this, many current issues including the party’s defeat in the by-elections, farmers’ agitation are likely to be discussed.

The BJP high command is now worried about the BJP’s poor performance in the recently held by-elections. This is the reason why the think tank of the party is now going to meet to brainstorm on it. All the veterans including PM Modi, Amit Shah, JP Nadda will be present in this meeting.

This meeting will be held on Sunday. The upcoming assembly elections, discussion and resolution on current issues, President’s address, condolence motion are on the top of the agenda of this meeting. BJP general secretary Arun Singh told The Indian Express- “We will discuss the party’s preparations for the assembly elections next year in the national executive meeting. The party will finalize the details of the resolution tomorrow (Saturday).”

BJP President JP Nadda will start the meeting with his address and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will end the meeting with his address. Sources said there could be proposals praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 100 crore vaccinations, reduction in oil taxes and his recent “successful foreign trips”.

According to BJP’s Rajya Sabha MP and national head of the party’s media cell, Anil Baluni, Sunday’s meeting to be held at the NDMC Convention Center from 10 am to 3 pm will be unique. He said- “Keeping in view the COVID situation, the party meeting will be technology supported, a hybrid meeting. We will have a forum in the national capital and one place each in all state capitals from where state leaders who are in the National Executive Council will attend the meeting. With the support of technology, everyone can be a part of the meeting.”

National office bearers and Union ministers will attend the meeting in Delhi, while state leaders will attend the meeting from their respective cities. The BJP last month reconstituted its national executive with 80 regular members, 50 special invitees and 179 permanent invitees.

The party faced embarrassment in the by-elections in BJP-ruled Himachal Pradesh, where it lost one Lok Sabha and three assemblies. At the same time, the newly appointed Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai could not even win the Hanagal assembly constituency which falls in his home district. Along with this, Rajasthan has also faced humiliating defeat of party candidates. If sources are to be believed, this defeat will be on the mind of the party leadership as they will discuss the strategies for next year’s state elections.

Whereas BJP has registered a landslide victory in the by-elections held in Assam and Madhya Pradesh. Sources said that the economic situation in Kovid, the government’s initiatives during the pandemic season, farmers’ agitation and its impact on the BJP’s electoral prospects could be the main points of discussion. A BJP leader said- “The points and programs we have discussed in the recent meeting of national office bearers will be adopted as part of the party programmes.”