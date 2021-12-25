BJP’s vote share increased by one percent in a week, SP’s graph remains the same

According to the picture that is visible from the survey, on the one hand Akhilesh’s efforts do not seem to be successful, then people are coming to his court due to the fast meetings of PM Modi and Yogi.

According to ABP C-Voter, BJP is getting a steady lead in the Uttar Pradesh elections. In the survey conducted on December 16, the number of people loyal to the BJP was 47 percent. A week later, that is, on 23 December, this figure has increased to 48 percent. The survey claims that in the last one week, people’s inclination towards BJP has increased by 1 percent.

Akhilesh's Samajwadi Party seems to be getting the support of 31 percent people as before. That is, the effect of PM Modi's appeal is visible on the people.

The graph of the Congress in the C-Voter survey remains the same as before. If the data is to be believed, then the words of Priyanka and Rahul are not affecting the people. In the survey conducted a week ago, the Congress had the support of 6 per cent people. He is still the same. On the other hand, Mayawati’s BSP has suffered a loss of 1 per cent during the week. On December 16, 8 per cent people were supporting the BSP. In the survey of 23, this figure has come down to 7 percent. That means BSP has a loss.

Talking about Purvanchal, the effect of BJP is visible in 130 seats here. Here 40 percent votes are going to BJP. SP seems to be challenging the BJP. SP is getting 36 percent votes here according to the survey. In Purvanchal, BSP is getting 12 per cent and Congress is getting 7 per cent votes. Others can get 5 per cent votes.

BJP is ahead in terms of vote share in 118 seats of Awadh, but Samajwadi Party is also not far behind. BJP Plus seems to be getting 44 percent vote share in 118 seats of Awadh. Here SP can get 31 percent and BSP can get 10 percent votes. Congress may lose 8 percent of the vote. 7 percent vote share is going in the account of others.