BKS vs RR IPL 2022 Playing 11 Team Prediction Dream 11 Fantasy Tips – PBKS vs RR Playing 11 Dream 11: A defeat can derail Punjab’s car, here is the probable playing XI of Kings and Royals

The 52nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is to be played between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday (May 7). This is the first match of the day with a double header. This means that the match will start at 3.30 pm. The toss is to be held at 3.00 pm. As the race for the playoffs intensifies, the goal for both teams is clear – a win.

Punjab Kings have 10 points in 10 matches. He needs a win at any cost to reach the IPL 2022 playoffs. A defeat against Rajasthan Royals could derail the Mayank Agarwal-led side Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan Royals have 12 points in 10 matches. They are included in the top-4 teams in the IPL 2022 points table. However, a defeat could have dire consequences for the Sanju Samson-led side, as they will have to win the remaining three matches to reach the playoffs.

In this match both the teams can go with these players.

Probable Playing XI of Punjab Kings: 1. Mayank Agarwal (Captain) 2. Shikhar Dhawan 3. Jonny Bairstow 4. Bhanuka Rajapakse 5. Liam Livingstone 6. Jitesh Sharma (Wk) 7. Rishi Dhawan 8. Kagiso Rabada 9 Rahul Chahar 10. Sandeep Sharma 11. Arshdeep Singh.

Probable Playing XI of Rajasthan Royals: 1. Jos Buttler 2. Devdutt Padikkal/ Yashasvi Jaiswal 3. Sanju Samson (Captain & Wk) 4. Riyan Parag 5. Shimron Hetmyer 6. Karun Nair 7. Ravichandran Ashwin 8. Trent Boult 9. Famous Krishna 10. Yuzvendra Chahal 11. Kuldeep Sen.

You can check out the suggested playing XI below to make Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals dream 11 match.

Suggested Playing XI No. 1: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team

Shikhar Dhawan 2. Jos Buttler 3. Sanju Samson 4. Bhanuka Rajapakse 5. Liam Livingstone 6. Jitesh Sharma 7. Ravichandran Ashwin 8. Yuzvendra Chahal 9. Rishi Dhawan 10. Famous Krishna 11. Kagiso Rabada. Captain: Sanju Samson. vice captain: Liam Livingstone. wicket keeper: Jitesh Sharma.

Suggested Playing XI No. 2: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Dream11 Team