BKU leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni said farmers candidates enter fray in Punjab elections to marginalize corrupt parties

It is not yet clear whether all the people associated with the farmers’ movement agree on this or not, it has not been told whether they will contest elections in other states, ie Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, other than Punjab.

Farmers’ leaders agitating against the three agriculture laws have now announced to field candidates in the fray to shun the allegedly corrupt and anti-farmer leaders. Speaking to the media in Karnal on Monday, BKU (Haryana) chief Gurnam Singh Chadhuni said that he has no intention of entering the fray himself, but will bring forth new faces to marginalize corrupt parties.

Referring to Mission Punjab, he said that it meant fielding candidates in “the whole of Punjab”. Said that I myself will not enter the election fray. Although it is not yet clear whether all those associated with the farmers’ movement agree on this or not, it has not been told whether they will contest elections in other states, ie Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, other than Punjab. The excitement about this has intensified. Nothing has been said yet on what their attitude will be with other parties.

