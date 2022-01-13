BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait close aide dharmedra malik reaches samajwadi party office to meet akhilesh yadav after saying ‘Samajwadi talk less work is more’, why did Rakesh Tikait send his close friend to Akhilesh?

BKU Leader Rakesh Tikait close aide dharmedra malik reaches samajwadi party office to meet akhilesh yadav after saying ‘Samajwadi talk less work is extra’, why did Rakesh Tikait send his close friend to Akhilesh?

There is plenty of panic within the state relating to the Uttar Pradesh elections. Everybody is making an attempt to repair their equation. Within the final two days, amidst the resignation of three ministers of the UP authorities and greater than half a dozen MLAs, huge information has come from Lucknow. Dharmendra Malik, a close aide of Bharatiya Kisan Union chief Rakesh Tikait, got here to meet Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

There was a crowd of media individuals outdoors the Samajwadi Party office, the place Dharmendra Malik reached, the stir elevated much more. There was hypothesis concerning the cause behind the arrival of Dharmendra Malik, a close aide of Rakesh Tikait, to the SP office. Nonetheless, no concrete info has been discovered relating to this.

Earlier, whereas speaking to a TV channel, Rakesh Tikait had made an enormous gesture concerning the Samajwadi Party. Tikait had mentioned that socialists work extra and talk less. On the similar time, Rakesh Tikait took a jibe on the BJP and mentioned, “There is nobody higher than the BJP individuals in making some extent. Such is their coaching. They’ve coaching to make their level, however work is not finished on the bottom.

Alternatively, Sanjay Raut met Tikait: Alternatively, on Thursday, Shiv Sena chief Sanjay Raut reached BKU’s nationwide spokesperson Rakesh Tikait at his home on Sarkalur Highway in Muzaffarnagar. Sanjay Raut mentioned that Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has seen the battle of Rakesh Tikait for the farmers with his personal eyes. This is what CM expects from Rakesh Tikait for the farmers of the nation. At Tikait’s home, there was an in-camera dialog between the 2 leaders.

Rakesh Tikait, who spearheaded the farmers’ motion, was requested final month whether or not he would contest the Uttar Pradesh elections. He had bluntly answered the query that he would avoid politics, he wouldn’t go on the platform of any political party nor would he marketing campaign for anybody.