BKU leader Rakesh Tikait on Kisaan Mahapanchayat Mumbai says MSP Swaminathan report unemployment will be discussed

More than 100 organizations adamant on their demands will organize ‘Kisan-Mazdoor Mahapanchayat’ under the banner of Samyukta Shetkari Kamgar Morcha (SSKM) at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Talking to the media before this meeting, Rakesh Tikait, leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union said that in today’s meeting, besides the demand for MSP, issues like implementation of Swaminathan’s report and unemployment will be discussed.

Tractor March of 29 March postponed: Farmer leaders said on Saturday that the United Kisan Morcha (SKM) has postponed the tractor march called on November 29 till Parliament and the further course of action would be decided in a meeting next month.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting of farmers’ organizations at the Singhu border protest site, the farmers’ leaders also called upon the Center to resume talks to resolve their pending demands. The SKM leaders said the farmers’ agitation would continue till their demands for the legal guarantee of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and withdrawal of cases against farmers were accepted by the government.

Next meeting will be held on 4th December: Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh said the SKM would hold its next meeting on December 4, in which the government’s response to its letter to the Prime Minister would be analyzed and further action would be taken accordingly. Let us inform that on November 21, the SKM wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding six demands and demanded to resume talks with the government on these.

6 demands of farmers: The farmers’ demands include legal guarantee for MSP, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers for stubble burning and during the agitation, construction of memorials for farmers who lost their lives during protests, withdrawal of Electricity Amendment Bill and Union Minister Ajay Mishra Including the demand for the removal of his son, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.