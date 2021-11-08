bku leader rakesh tikait reacted on bjp mp arvind sharma statement and asked were they living in Afghanistan

On Saturday, BJP workers protested in Rohtak over the hostage of BJP leader Manish Grover. Meanwhile, BJP MP Arvind Sharma had said that if anyone raises an eye towards BJP leader Manish Grover, his eye will be taken out.

Haryana and Punjab are witnessing the most impact of the farmers’ agitation on the border of Delhi for more than 11 months. Recently, BJP MP Arvind Sharma had given a statement regarding the hostage of BJP leader Manish Grover by farmers in Rohtak, Haryana that if anyone raises an eye towards BJP leaders, then his eye will be taken out. On this statement of Arvind Sharma, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait agitated and asked the question whether it is in Afghanistan or there is any connection with Taliban.

On Monday, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait, reacting to the statement of BJP MP Arvind Sharma, said that these things are taught to him in the RSS shakha. Their CM and other leaders also make similar statements that eyes for eyes and hands for hands. Are they living in Afghanistan or do they have any links with Taliban.

In fact, on the occasion of Govardhan Puja, Haryana BJP vice-president Manish Grover had reached the Shiv temple of Kiloi village of Rohtak after participating in a program. Where the farmers fiercely opposed him and the BJP leader had to hide in the temple for seven hours. The protesting farmers asked the BJP leader to apologize.

The Rohtak administration had to make a lot of effort to free the BJP leader who was locked in the temple. Later both the DC and SP of Rohtak reached the spot and they tried to settle with the farmers by sitting. Eventually the BJP leader had to apologize to the farmers and he was released. However, later Manish Grover refused to apologize.

