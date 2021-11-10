BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said we do not seek permission to go to Delhi Said we will gherao the Parliament with tractors Rakesh Tikait said

The United Kisan Morcha (SKM) said that 500 farmers will take part in a peaceful tractor march to Parliament every day during the winter session beginning November 29 to mark one year of the agitation against the Centre’s three new agricultural laws.

The United Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Tuesday said 500 farmers will take part in a peaceful tractor march to Parliament during the winter session beginning November 29 every day to mark one year of the agitation against the Centre’s three new agricultural laws. . Talking to Anchor Manak Gupta on TV channel News-24 on this issue, Rakesh Tikait, leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union said that “we will not take permission from anyone for doing tractor march.” Asked “Is the farmer a terrorist from Afghanistan. We are also Indians and we can go wherever we want. Said that where the vehicles go, what is the allergy to taking the tractor there?

Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have been camping at the borders of Delhi since November 26 last year demanding the repeal of the new agricultural laws. The Supreme Court had stayed the implementation of these laws in January. SKM, an organization of forty farmer unions, announced the tractor march after a meeting here.

The organization said in a statement that on the occasion of one year of the movement, on November 26 and onwards, the movement would be “widely edged” across the country. The statement said, “SKM has decided that from November 29 till the end of this Parliament session, 500 selected farmer volunteers as part of their right to protest in the national capital peacefully and with full discipline will go to Parliament every day in tractor trolley ”

It said this would be done to “increase pressure” on the central government and “force it to accede to the demands for which farmers across the country have launched a historic struggle.” Earlier in March also, farmers took out a march to Parliament to protest against the controversial three agricultural laws.

The tractor rally that took place on January 26 this year turned violent, with protesters breaking barriers, attacking security personnel and setting up a religious flag in the Red Fort complex.

The SKM statement said that on November 26, huge crowds will gather along all the borders of Delhi from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Rajasthan. It said, “All the farmer unions involved in SKM will bring a large number of farmers for the occasion. There will be huge public meetings there (on the borders) that day.

Tributes will be paid to more than 650 people who have been martyred in this struggle so far.” The SKM has also called for large-scale mahapanchayats in state capitals on November 26. Farmer leader and representative of National Kisan Mazdoor Sabha Abhimanyu Kohad said that farmers will sit on dharna wherever the Delhi Police stops them on their way to Parliament. Any decision on finalizing the route and giving police permission for the tractor march would be taken later, he added.

Kohad told PTI, “In today’s meeting only tractor march was decided. The modalities regarding the route and permission will be decided in a few days. On the way to Parliament, if the police stop us, we will sit where we will be stopped.” He said that the tractor march will be taken out in a peaceful and disciplined manner. The winter session of Parliament will run from November 29 to December 23.