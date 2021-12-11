BKU leader said on anchor’s question on postponing the movement – ​​PM has retracted saying earlier, how to believe, BJP leader said this

BKU leader Yudhveer Singh said that as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi had made a recommendation in 2011 that farmers cannot survive without MSP. They can’t stay alive.

On why the United Kisan Morcha suspended the agitation, the BKU leader said that PM Modi has retracted saying earlier also. How to trust them He said that we are returning home now. But will keep an eye on the situation. If the government is seen reversing from its promise, the farmers will come back again.

BKU leader Yudhveer Singh said that as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Modi had made a recommendation in 2011 that farmers cannot survive without MSP. They can’t stay alive. His committee had recommended the MSP to the then UPA government. As soon as Modi became the PM, he went back on his own words. Now they don’t even talk about MSP. The BKU leader said that these people are going to back down. So we are not going to go home and sleep. Will watch everything.

On the other hand, the BJP leader, ignoring the words of the General Secretary of BKU, said that the Modi government fulfills everything. Rakesh Tripathi said that the promises made by the government have been kept. Congress’s Abhay Dubey took a jibe at his words and reminded him of the old promises in the debate. He said that this government does a lot of jumlebaazi. For the first time, farmers have shown them the right place. Now they are on the back foot.

Silence prevailed at the headquarters of the United Kisan Morcha on the Singhu border on Saturday after farmers protesting against the central agricultural laws returned to their homes. The SKM headquarters, located in a tile godown on a highway closed by protesting farmers in Kundli, Haryana, used to be the center of farmers during the agitation. Many meetings and conferences took place here.

The iron gate of the headquarters, where the SKM volunteers used to keep an eye on the visitors, was seen in silence this morning. Farmers were busy dismantling their tents and other structures and packing their goods. The SKM, an organization led by 40 farmer unions, was demanding the repeal of the Centre’s three agricultural laws and a legal guarantee of MSP on crops.