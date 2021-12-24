BKU Leader Yudhvir Singh Epic Reply To Sayeed Ansari As He Asks Farmers Will Vote For Whom Over Rakesh Tikait With Jayant Chaudhary

On the meeting of Rakesh Tikait and Jayant Chaudhary, the news anchor asked the BKU leader to whom the farmer was going. The farmer leader gave a tremendous answer to this question.

Not much time is left for the assembly elections to be held in Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, along with the ruling party, all the opposition parties have also started trying to win the hearts of the people. In the midst of the elections, the issue of farmers has also become very hot. While on one hand SP and RLD are trying to bring farmers with them, BJP is also trying to make farmers happy. The same issue was also discussed in Aaj Tak’s ‘Dangal’. In the middle of the show, news anchor Saeed Ansari asked the BKU leader to whom are the farmers going?

News anchor Saeed Ansari asked Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Yudhveer Singh on the show, “Why don’t you openly say that we are with RLD. Why don’t you openly say that farmers should vote for SP. Why don’t you openly say that Congress supported us, vote for Congress. Why don’t you openly say that PM Narendra Modi has accepted the demands, if the law is withdrawn, then vote for BJP?”

Saeed Ansari further said while questioning, “Where are you sir, whose side is the farmer going in UP?” Farmer leader Yudhveer Singh got furious on these words of the news anchor. He replied saying, “You haven’t heard in 13 months where we are. You are talking such levelless things, asking, I am ashamed that I came here.” On Yudhveer Singh’s words, the news anchor said, “I am little knowledgeable. Increase my knowledge.”

At the same time, Yudhveer Singh further said, “United Kisan Morcha has always said that we are not related to politics. If Rakesh ji went to Kisan Ghat today, it is not anyone’s personal property. There the Prime Minister, the President, many ministers of the country go. Rakesh also has relation with UP and also with farmer. If someone goes to the samadhi of Chaudhary Charan Singh and tries to find politics in it, then I do not understand this thing.

Farmer leader Yudhveer Singh further added, “If thousands of people came, a Rakesh Tikait was also in it. Rakesh Tikait has clearly said that we have nothing to do with anyone. We are not going to issue fatwa on anyone. How to be called, get an affidavit, get it to be said by standing in the middle of Ganga ji. We will not do politics from the platform of our United Kisan Morcha, whoever does, will have to go outside the front.”

Talking about Rakesh Tikait, Yudhveer Singh further said, “If Narendra Modi goes to a place where there are 20 Congress people, then it is some political slang. Apart from political life, there is also social life. Politics is not seen 24 hours a day.”