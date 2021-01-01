BKU Rakesh Tikait put phone down after saying all news anchors are spokesperson of BJP to ABP News Sheerin Sherry The journalist said – do not talk here and there; hung up phone

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesperson Rakesh Tikait lost his cool on Friday (August 6, 2021) afternoon at Shireen Sherry, anchor of Hindi news channel ABP News. In this debate related to agriculture law, he even told the journalist that all the news anchors like him are BJP spokespersons. The farmer leader also said that he does not have the right to ask questions. However, the anchor also replied bluntly and said that for them the country is first and foremost, so don’t talk about tikait here and there.

Actually, a moment came during the conversation, when the anchor had asked – Will there be some way on agricultural laws? You are leading the farmers. Tikait said – We have suggested that the laws should be withdrawn. A law should be made on MSP. Scam of Rs 200 crore happened only in UP’s Rampur. Check it out There is loot of the farmer… that’s why we are not making a law on MSP. According to Tikait, “The government has not come with any lease. The government will come up with a solution whenever it wants. We don’t even have to go home.”

Tauntingly, he said, “What have you improved… sold the crop at half the rate, improved the situation? Mandis were closed… Bihar was ruined. Tell me after one time that you are knowledgeable. Are you educated? Is the parliament big in the country or industrialists? who is older?” The anchor replied- You are taking this into a separate debate. Hindustan is big. It is simple and we also know what is the importance of farmer in this country.

Tikait further said, “No-no. Not like that. You give a clear answer. is frightening you. All you anchors are BJP spokespersons. The anchor bluntly interrupted – You get lost in your own words by making such allegations. I’ll ask questions. It is my duty to ask questions.

She told Tikaat not to talk about it here and there. However, Tikait later hung up the phone amid heated debate. Anchor said – don’t talk here and there. Speak straight to the point. After answering a couple of questions provokingly, Tikait later hung up the phone.





