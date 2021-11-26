BKU Rakesh Tikait Slams Modi govt Over on MSP Law Says Central Govt Do Not Want to Talk – BKU Rakesh Tikait Bole

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait once gheraoed the Modi government while addressing farmers in Hyderabad on Thursday. While discussing agricultural laws, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait today said that the central government will have to enact a law to guarantee the Minimum Support Price (MSP). He said that the agitation would not end till the demands of the farmers were met. The government does not want to talk about MSP, we have written a letter to the government about it four days ago but there was no response. He said that the farmers of the entire country would be benefited by the enactment of a law on MSP.

Rakesh Tikait furious at Owaisi: In Hyderabad, farmer leader Rakesh Tikait called Owaisi the BJP’s Team-B. BKU’s Tikait said without naming that he is the biggest helper to BJP in the country, keep him tied here, don’t let him go anywhere.

Farmer leaders demand: Farmer leaders say that the government has accepted our demand for the withdrawal of all three agricultural laws, but we have written a letter to the government for our other demands. Let us inform that on Wednesday, the cabinet has approved the withdrawal of these three agricultural laws. Farmer leaders said that we also want the government to accept our demands as soon as possible, so that we can go to our homes.

Darshanpal Singh said that all the three laws have been withdrawn and the government should assure us on the law of guarantee of MSP, make a committee and implement it and withdraw the cases filed against the farmers during the farmers’ agitation.

The number of farmers is increasing on the borders of Delhi: On November 26, the farmers’ agitation on the borders of Delhi is going to complete one year. On this occasion, the United Kisan Morcha has appealed to the farmers to reach here. Due to which now their number is increasing in the ongoing farmer movement on the borders of Delhi.

Let us inform that Anil Ghanwat, a member of the committee formed by the Supreme Court on Agriculture Law, has said that if the law of MSP comes, it will cause harm. At the same time, after announcing the withdrawal of agricultural laws, he had said that these three laws should not have been withdrawn. There was room for improvement in the laws.