bku rakesh tikait told plan about upcoming lucknow kisan mahapanchayat

In the midst of the ongoing farmers’ agitation on the Delhi border for more than 11 months, the United Kisan Morcha has decided to organize a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh. During the conversation on the same issue, Rakesh Tikait while stating the plan said that many people from nearby will come there. At the same time, he said on the matter of buckle in the cartoon released by BJP recently that we are coming, do whatever you want to do.

During a conversation with journalist Ajit Anjum, when farmer leader Rakesh Tikait was asked whether the permission for the Mahapanchayat to be held on November 22 has been received. So they said that we do not know, we did not take permission. After this, when the journalist said that without permission, the Mahapanchayat cannot be held. In response, Rakesh Tikait said that we only inform as it is going on for the last 35 years. We do not break traditions.

Further Rakesh Tikait said that this Mahapanchayat will be held in Eco Garden near Lucknow Railway Station. Many farmers will come here. More people will come near and around. People from outside and far away will also go by trains. Many farmer leaders will also participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat. Even after Rakesh Tikait said so much, when the journalist asked what would you do if you did not get permission. To this Tikait said that permission will be given only after we have given the letter. We just inform.

After this, the journalist asked the farmer leader Rakesh Tikait a question related to a cartoon released by the Uttar Pradesh BJP recently. It was written in the cartoon that heard that you are going to Lucknow, you should not mess with your brother. Along with this, a face looking like Rakesh Tikait was also depicted in it.

Responding to the question, Rakesh Tikait said that we are coming to Lucknow on 22nd. Don’t get mistaken. Do whatever preparations they have to do. Also Rakesh Tikait said that we are going to have a meeting in Lucknow. The promise made by the government in Lakhimpur Kheri was not fulfilled. Ajay Mishra Teni was not arrested and the injured did not get money. Paddy, Maize and Bajra are also not being procured. These are big questions.

It is worth noting that it has been more than 11 months since the farmers’ movement on the border of Delhi. Even after so many days no solution has been found till now. Since January, there has been no dialogue between the farmers’ organizations and the central government and the standoff remains. In the last meeting, the central government had also proposed to suspend all the three agricultural laws for one and a half years, but it was rejected by the farmers’ organizations. The protesting farmers are adamant about the withdrawal of all three laws. However, the Agriculture Minister has also made it clear that there will be no talks on repealing all the three agriculture laws.