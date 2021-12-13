BKU Rakesh Tikait visit Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu for farmers meeting After Protest End at Delhi Border

After the withdrawal of agricultural laws and other demands of the farmers were accepted by the central government, the movement has been postponed but the process of farmers’ meetings is still going on. Now farmers’ meeting will be held in Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said that wherever people call us and there is a need, we organize meetings. Rakesh Tikait said that he is going to Wardha in Maharashtra on 19th December and Tamil Nadu on 17th December.