‘Black as Night’ and ‘Bingo Hell’ review: Marginalized Heroes
“That summer I got breasts, the same summer I fought vampires,” feudal Shawna (Asja Cooper) told us at the beginning of Marit Lee Go’s “Black as Night,” which was a rough time. A pair of easy storytelling and horror-comedies as part of the Welcome to the Blumhouse anthology that begins streaming on Amazon this week. The second is “Bingo Hell” by Gigi Saul Guerrero; And while the two are very different, they still share a socio-political sensibility that champions the downtrodden and heroes of the marginalised.
In “Black as Night” (cooler, lighter alternative), the lingering effects of Hurricane Katrina dust off a screenplay (by Sherman Payne) about the town’s homeless being formerly enslaved by über-bloodsucker (Keith David) into a vampire army. Watching it transform. . As Shawna and her sidekick, a gay Mexican immigrant (Fabrizio Guido), fight to stop slaughter the old-school way – with incense, garlic, and holy water – Payne uses her quest to straight up colorism, addiction, and the French. To address the tension between Quarterly and projects. The special effects are fine, if unremarkable, but the actors are in it and the script manages to be thoughtful without diminishing the fun.
Greed and gentrification are twin curses that inspire the “Bingo Hell”, a warm look at what happens when an evil institution co-opts a retired people’s bingo hall. People are going missing in the low-income community of Oak Springs, but Lupita (Adriana Barraza), the hipster-hating local busybody, is on the case. Impressed by the changes in her beloved neighborhood, Lupita is further troubled by the sinister, jagged man (Richard Braque) who has turned the bingo hall into a lucrative, cash-spiking casino.
Taking a sly, figurative dig at homeowners who drop off their friends for speedy shopping, “Bingo Hell” sprinkles hardship and pitfalls on a tale of old gum. When the action breaks down, Byron Werner’s photography takes things along: he’s especially effective with low-to-ground shots that add a creepy surrealism to simple setups. The final third is fizzy, but I did enjoy the drool music choices and seriously sad special effects. (A scene in the motel’s bathroom should come with a warning to anyone suffering from even the mildest of skin conditions.)
Despite its generally humorous vibe, “Bingo Hell” quietly accumulates an unintelligible path. Though brave and resourceful, Lupita and her friends struggle to save a neighborhood that has already been claimed by poverty and progress.
