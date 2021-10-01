‘Black as Night’ and ‘Bingo Hell’ review: Marginalized Heroes

Taking a sly, figurative dig at homeowners who drop off their friends for speedy shopping, “Bingo Hell” sprinkles hardship and pitfalls on a tale of old gum. When the action breaks down, Byron Werner’s photography takes things along: he’s especially effective with low-to-ground shots that add a creepy surrealism to simple setups. The final third is fizzy, but I did enjoy the drool music choices and seriously sad special effects. (A scene in the motel’s bathroom should come with a warning to anyone suffering from even the mildest of skin conditions.)

Despite its generally humorous vibe, “Bingo Hell” quietly accumulates an unintelligible path. Though brave and resourceful, Lupita and her friends struggle to save a neighborhood that has already been claimed by poverty and progress.

