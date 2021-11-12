Indiana, Miss. – For more than a quarter of a century, Richard Strong worked on the fertile farmland of the Mississippi Delta, as do his fathers and grandfathers, a family lineage of wage labor and meager income that brought back his slave ancestors. From Africa.

He cultivated the soil, fertilized the crops and irrigated the fields, raising an annual prize of cotton, soybeans and corn for a distinguished farming family. “I’ve been farming all my life,” said Mr Strong. “That’s all we knew.”

Black families with deep ties to the Delta have historically done fieldwork. That began nearly a decade ago, when the first of dozens of young, white workers arrived from South Africa on special guest worker visas. Mr Strong and his co-workers trained the men, who last year were lured into paying more than $ 7.25 an hour worldwide, compared to स्ट 7.25 an hour for Mr Strong and other black local workers.

Growers brought in more South Africans with each passing year, and they now work on more than 100 farms across the Delta. Mr Strong, 50, and several other long-term workers said they were told their services were no longer needed.