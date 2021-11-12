Black Farmworkers Say They Lost Jobs to Foreigners Who Were Paid More
Indiana, Miss. – For more than a quarter of a century, Richard Strong worked on the fertile farmland of the Mississippi Delta, as do his fathers and grandfathers, a family lineage of wage labor and meager income that brought back his slave ancestors. From Africa.
He cultivated the soil, fertilized the crops and irrigated the fields, raising an annual prize of cotton, soybeans and corn for a distinguished farming family. “I’ve been farming all my life,” said Mr Strong. “That’s all we knew.”
Black families with deep ties to the Delta have historically done fieldwork. That began nearly a decade ago, when the first of dozens of young, white workers arrived from South Africa on special guest worker visas. Mr Strong and his co-workers trained the men, who last year were lured into paying more than $ 7.25 an hour worldwide, compared to स्ट 7.25 an hour for Mr Strong and other black local workers.
Growers brought in more South Africans with each passing year, and they now work on more than 100 farms across the Delta. Mr Strong, 50, and several other long-term workers said they were told their services were no longer needed.
“I never imagined they would hire foreigners instead of people like me,” said Mr Strong.
From wheat fields in the Midwest to citrus orchards in California’s Central Valley, growers are increasingly turning to foreign workers as older farm laborers move out of the fields and low-skilled workers choose jobs in construction, hospitality and warehouses, which pay higher wages. -Round work and, sometimes, benefits.
The agricultural guest worker program, known as the shorthand H-2A, was once avoided by farmers here and elsewhere as costly and bureaucratic. However, the number of H-2A visas increased to 213,394 in the fiscal year 2020 from 55,384 in 2011 due to persistent shortage of agricultural labor across the country.
“Our choice is between importing our food or importing the workforce needed for domestic production,” said Craig Regelbruge, a senior agribusiness lawyer who specializes in the program. “It simply came to our notice then. Virtually all newcomers to the agricultural workforce today are H-2A workers. “
In the Mississippi Delta, a region with high unemployment and poverty, the widening labor field of fieldworkers is having a devastating effect on local workers who are often unable to compete with new hires, young people and aspirants. Work long hours.
The new competition is a way of life for many in Mississippi’s rich farmland. “It’s like robbing you of your heritage,” said Mr Strong.
In Mississippi, where the legacy of slavery and racism is at work in the cotton fields, a federal lawsuit filed by Mr. Strong and five other displaced black farmers claims that new foreign workers were illegally paid higher rates than local black workers. Who had been subjected to years of racially abusive treatment and other abusive treatment by a white supervisor.
Two additional plaintiffs are preparing to join the lawsuit, alleging that farmers have violated civil rights law by hiring only white workers in South Africa, which has its own history of racial injustice.
“Black workers have been doing this for generations,” said Ty Pinkins, a lawyer at the Mississippi Center for Justice, who represents black farmers in the lawsuit. “They know the land, they know the seasons, they know the equipment.”
A region plagued by poverty
A vast flood plain, the Mississippi Delta boasts some of the richest soils in the country. It is also the poorest pocket of the poorest state. In Indianola, about 95 miles north of Jackson, with a population of about 10,000, the average household income is 28,941.
The hometown of blues legend BB King, Indianola is the seat of the Sunflower County, with a line of empty storefronts downtown and kids playing outside the broken shack.
The region, which is more than 70 percent black, is severely isolated. Black students attend low-funding public schools, while white students attend private academies. Black families bury their dead in different cemeteries.
Delta is one of the many places where South Africans have been hired for agricultural work in recent years. The largest share of last year’s H-2A visas went to Mexicans, or 197,908 of them, the second largest number, 5,508, went to South Africa. Between 2011 and 2020, their numbers increased by 441 percent.
Garold Dungey, who until two years ago ran an agency recruiting foreign farm workers, including Pitt Farms, an operation involving Mr Strong and other plaintiffs, represented South Africa largely in his business. They are “priority groups,” he said, because of their strong work ethic and fluency in English.
Under the program, manufacturers can hire foreign workers for up to 10 months. They should be paid an hour’s wage, which is set by the Department of Labor and varies by state, as well as their transportation and housing.
Farmers must also show that they tried and failed to find Americans to work with, and that they should pay domestic workers the rates they paid for imported labor.
According to the Black Workers lawsuit, Pitt Farms paid South Africans $ 9.87 an hour in 2014, a rate that reached .8 11.83 in 2020. Plaintiffs were paid $ 7.25 an hour or $ 8.25 federal minimum wage over the weekend, as well as occasional bonuses.
Walters Pitts, co-owner of Pitts Farms, and Timothy Thredgill, the farm’s lawyer, both refused to discuss the farm’s rental policy because of the pending lawsuit.
The nature and demographics of agriculture in the Mississippi Delta may reflect its dependence on South Africa compared to places like California.
“In the Mississippi Delta, row-crop production requires fewer workers but workers who have the skills to use machinery and equipment,” said Elizabeth Canales, an agricultural extension economist at Mississippi State University. “We rarely have Latinos in this remote area. Of course, it is easier to employ South Africans where the language is not a hindrance, especially since you have a very small Spanish-speaking population in this area. “
Industry analysts say South Africans are willing to work weeks that were sometimes extended to 75 hours or more, making it difficult for older local workers to maintain a tight schedule.
Initially, there was no public outcry over the Indianola event. After losing his bid to run for re-election in October, Steven Rosenthal, the three-term mayor of Indianola, said producers in the region described South Africans as “good workers.” Until the lawsuit was filed, he did not realize that some black workers had been released.
He said, “If you have a man whom you have trained and worked with for many years and knows how to work,” he said, “How can you, with good conscience, pay someone more than the man with you? Five, eight, ten years? “
A long family history in the Delta
The Strong family has worked for generations for the Pitts family, who have farmed for six decades in the Mississippi Delta. Richard Strong’s grandfather Henry and grandmother Isadora worked on his land. His father and uncle were like that.
Mr. Strong and his brother came to work in the 1990s; Eventually he drove not only tractors but also large implements such as combine harvesters and cotton pickers. They mixed chemicals to control weeds and pests. He irrigated 19 farms in an area of about 3,000 acres. He went to the manager, driving across the field to make sure everything was in order.
When he first heard that Africans were coming to work in the fields, about eight years ago, he said, “I didn’t think about it. I just kept doing my job, ”he said.
But when the four white men appeared, it was not the African he expected. Even so, Mr. Strong said, men were “nice people” 20 years younger than him.
He taught the people how to plow properly, how to put GPS settings in the navigation system of the tractor, how to operate the irrigation system so that proper amount of water would be sprinkled on the crops.
Over the next few years, more South Africans came, as long as more than half of the farm workforce was on foreign visas.
One of them was Innes Singleton, now 28, who got a chance to work in Mississippi in 2012 from a friend.
He had just finished secondary school and did not know what to do next.
He joined Indianola in early 2013 and is now earning $ 12 an hour, what would it take him a month to earn in South Africa, where the unemployment rate is now over 30 percent.
“I learned a lot here,” he said, adding that he sometimes has to work 110 hours a week. South Africans now do the main work on the farm, he said, and four locals “help us.”
The end of an era
After the 2019 season, Mr. Strong traveled to Texas to visit his ailing father-in-law. When he returned, the Pitts Farm truck he was driving had disappeared from the outside of the house he had rented from the manufacturer for about a year. He was asked to leave the post and was not offered a job for the 2020 season.
A year later, others were released, including his brother, Gregory, who said he had devoted most of his life to pit farming.
“I gave them half my life and got nothing,” he said. “I know everything there. I know the dirt. ”
Andrew Johnson, another plaintiff in the lawsuit, is 66 years old and said he has worked on the farm for 20 years.
“I used to work in the rain or shine or whatever,” he said.
But before the 2021 season began, he said, one of Pitts’ owners told him “he doesn’t need me anymore.”
Since the lawsuit was filed, other black workers have come forward, saying they worked on Delta farms and catfish farms before losing their jobs, Mr. Pinkins, the lawyer said.
In late October, as the harvest season approached, eighteen wheelers from Indianaola rolled down the highway filled with cotton bales. As he drove along the side of the field he had spent 24 years, Mr. Strong scanned the finely carved earthen lines to the eye. “I put it all in,” he said with a certain pride.
Just then a tractor passed by, a young man from South Africa standing on a wheel, and Mr. Strong looked away. He said, “I miss working on the ground.
Kitty Bennett Contributed to research.
