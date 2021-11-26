Black Friday Sale on Xiaomi, Reliance Digital & Croma: Know attractive deals on Mobiles and Laptops – Xiaomi, Reliance Digital to Croma on Black Friday Sale Friday Sale: Great Offers on Mobile-Laptop, Know- Deals

Reliance Digital, Croma and many other online platforms are offering customers discounts on various electronic products as part of the Black Friday sale. China’s Xiaomi is also running a Black Friday sale in India, which is already live on its official online store. While the Black Friday sale of Reliance Digital and Croma is till November 29, Xiaomi is hosting the sale till November 30.

There will be discounts on laptops, televisions, earphones and smartphones on these platforms. Sony is also offering discounts on a list of digital and physical games that customers will be able to view on the PlayStation Store as part of the Black Friday sale. The discounted games are also on Amazon India as part of the Black Friday offer. Dyson is also hosting the Black Friday sale in India for the next four days.

If you are one of those who have been waiting for this sale to buy some of the products at discounted rates on Xiaomi, Reliance Digital, Croma, Sony and other platforms during Black We are going to tell you about some special and prominent deals:

The Apple Watch Series 7 can be found at a price of Rs 41,900 (WiFi only) for the 41mm variant with an aluminum case in various colors, while the 45mm version with an aluminum case and multiple colors (WiFi only). WiFi) can be purchased for Rs 44,900. Talking about the cellular model, the 41mm variant can be purchased for Rs 50,900 and the 45mm cellular variant for Rs 53,900.

Dyson is also offering a Black Friday sale on its site. The Dyson Purifier Hot + Cool is listed at Rs 47,515 on the official site, which is lower than the original price of Rs 66,900. Meanwhile, the Dyson Pure Cool TP03 Link Tower WiFi-enabled air purifier is listed on the Croma website for Rs 24,900. Meanwhile, the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro vacuum cleaner is listed at Rs 52,900 and Dyson is also offering a complimentary floor dock worth Rs 9,900 for free. The Dyson Airwrap Complete Hair Styler is listed on the Croma website at a price of Rs 36,400.

At the same time, Xiaomi’s Mi 11X 5G smartphone, which comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 870 chipset, is selling for Rs 24,900 on Flipkart. By the way, this device was launched in India for Rs 29,999. Meaning- The site is giving a discount of Rs 5,099. But there seems to be no exchange offer.

On the other hand, the Chinese company’s website Mi.com is offering the device at the base price but with an instant discount of up to Rs 2,000 on ICICI Bank credit cards and up to Rs 21,600 off on Mi Exchange. There is also an additional discount of Rs 5,000. That is, buyers will get Mi 11X for less than Rs 20,000 through Mi.com.

Amazon is offering the OnePlus 9 5G for Rs 49,999, but you can get a discount of Rs 5,000 on this phone by applying a discount coupon. The e-commerce company is also offering a discount of up to Rs 14,900 on exchanging your old phone. At the same time, the Samsung Galaxy S21+ can be found on Croma’s online store at huge discounts. It is selling for Rs 60,999. It was launched earlier this year for Rs 81,999, which is for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. That is, users are getting a discount of Rs 21,000.

ICICI Bank credit or debit card holders will also get unlimited cashback @ 5 percent in Croma’s Black Friday sale, which runs till November 29. The sale is especially for those who want to buy products like Laptops, Home Appliances, Smart TVs and Smartphones etc.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 laptop (with 10th generation Core i5 processor) is available for Rs 56,990 as against the original price of Rs 75,990. According to a banner page, Apple’s MacBook Air with M1 chip is available starting at Rs 85,900, and there is also a Rs 7,000 bank cashback offer for HDFC Bank card owners.