Black ink was thrown at Prakash Jha in Bhopal, Bajrang Dal activists burst OB van, big controversy during the shooting of Ashram 3

According to the police, during this period, Bajrang Dal workers also vandalized a dozen vehicles being used in the shooting. The team members also threw ink on Prakash Jha. The workers ran and beat the employees of the web series team inside the jail premises.

In Bhopal, the shooting site of Prakash Jha’s movie Ashram 3 has been vandalized by the workers of Ker Bajrang Dal. The vehicles involved in shooting the way in the old jail of the city have also been ransacked. The mob also attacked the news channel’s unit. The workers of Bajrang Dal created a ruckus for about an hour. The protesting people have objection to the name of the web series. Bobby Deol was also present during the incident.

According to the police, during this period, Bajrang Dal workers also vandalized a dozen vehicles being used in the shooting. The team members also threw ink on Prakash Jha. The workers ran and beat the employees of the web series team inside the jail premises. 5 vehicles including vanity van vandalized. Four to five employees were injured in the attack. Some media persons were also assaulted. Heavy police force has been deployed at the spot.

The shooting of this film is to be done at different places of Bhopal. So far two installments of the series have come. People related to the case say that the story of Gurmeet Ram Rahim of Dera Sacha Sauda is being shown in this. The main character is played by Bobby Deol. Because of this the series is being considered hot. The last two installments have rocked.

As per police sources, ink was thrown on Jha, who was manhandled also. The BD men say Jha has been told the shooting won’t be allowed if the web series title isn’t changed. “Jha has assured changing web series title,” said a BD leader. @NewIndianXpress @khogensingh1 @gsvasu_TNIE pic.twitter.com/q4kTnP8YxK — Anuraag Singh (@anuraag_niebpl) October 24, 2021

According to a TV report, Prakash Jha has refused to complain to the police. He did not even appear in front of the media. The protesting Bajrang Dal officials accused Prakash Dha of defaming Hinduism through the Ashram-3 web series. They will have to change the name of the film, otherwise the shooting will not be allowed in Bhopal.

The people of the party say that if Prakash Jha does not accept their demand, then it will be opposed across the country. He says that if he changes its title, then he has no objection. This is an insult to Hinduism.