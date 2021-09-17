Black Irish, Mariah Carey’s new wine, cannot be sold in Ireland

Singer Mariah Carey announced her new wine brand last month, saying it was called Black Irish for her father, who was black, and her mother’s Irish heritage.

But, at least for now, it cannot sell it in Ireland or the rest of the European Union.

For more than a year, Ms. Carey’s line of Irish cream liqueurs has been locked in a dispute with Darker Still Spirits, an Irish liquor company that has owned the Black Irish European trademark since 2015.

Ms. Carey or representatives of her brand did not respond to requests for comment.

Darker Still co-director Richard Ryan said he had confidence in his company’s trademark, but criticized Carey’s strategy in trying to reach the European market.

“You don’t assimilate with Irish culture, as well as do everything in your power to harm a real Irish business,” he said.