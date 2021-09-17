Black Irish, Mariah Carey’s new wine, cannot be sold in Ireland
Singer Mariah Carey announced her new wine brand last month, saying it was called Black Irish for her father, who was black, and her mother’s Irish heritage.
But, at least for now, it cannot sell it in Ireland or the rest of the European Union.
For more than a year, Ms. Carey’s line of Irish cream liqueurs has been locked in a dispute with Darker Still Spirits, an Irish liquor company that has owned the Black Irish European trademark since 2015.
Ms. Carey or representatives of her brand did not respond to requests for comment.
Darker Still co-director Richard Ryan said he had confidence in his company’s trademark, but criticized Carey’s strategy in trying to reach the European market.
“You don’t assimilate with Irish culture, as well as do everything in your power to harm a real Irish business,” he said.
Darker Stills filed its trademark claim in March 2015, and in June 2020 officially introduced its Black Irish product, which is blended with whiskey. Ms. Carey’s representatives, through a company called Lotion LLC, filed for a European trademark in January 2020. and later applied for the trademark “A Cause for Celebration Black Irish” – a move that was rejected by the EU Intellectual Property Office.
The office said it did not comment on individual matters.
According to John Herzog, European authorities are still evaluating the status of the Black Irish trademark, which has a joint venture with Ms. Carey in a company called Splash Beverages. That company applied for the Black Irish trademark in January 2021.
“We will let EUTM decide whether it is a valid trademark or not,” Mr Herzog said, using an acronym for the EU Office. “The beauty of this whole thing is that it is all fact-based. No opinion, no fiction, it’s all fact based. And the EUTM will make a decision based on the facts.”
In March, a company called Herzog Holdings LLC also indicated that it would move to repeal two other Darker Still trademarks, according to a letter from Finnegan Europe LLP, a law firm.
Mr Ryan claimed the notice was served in an attempt to take advantage of the dispute. Mr Herzog denied that there was any connection between the letter and the Black Irish trademark dispute. He also said that no action has been taken on those other trademarks.
Alexander Kellett, a partner at Reed Smith LLP and an expert in EU trademark law who is not involved in the case, said such disputes were “quite common” and that Ms Carey’s case was “kind of stuck. “
“The only thing you really do is you can file a trademark yourself which it clearly did,” he said. “But that trademark application has a later filing date and therefore has weaker rights than the old pre-existing trademark of the Irish company.”
Mr Ryan said that while the controversy had given his company a headache, it also created publicity. “I discovered Mariah Carey about a week ago,” he said. “In Google Image Search, for about half an hour, I came up first. I said, ‘My parents would be proud.'”
Mr Ryan said his company’s drink, although not an Irish cream liqueur, was also tied into national identity.
“Quite literally, we are Irish,” said Mr. Ryan. “So we called it Irish because it’s primarily Irish whiskey. And we called it Black Irish because it’s black. The liquid is black. And it’s Irish.”
Ms. Carey’s product is available in the United States, as well as liquor brands from other celebrities such as actors George Clooney and Ryan Reynolds, model Kendall Jenner and boxer Conor McGregor, who sold her brand of whiskey in March for $300 million.
