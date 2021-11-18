Black Man Stomped by South Carolina Officer Will Receive $650,000 Settlement

After being stopped by police in South Carolina in July, a black man was ordered to lie on the ground. When he did not do so quickly, as he had metal rods and pins on his legs and buttocks, an officer stabbed him in the back of the head.

Clarence Gaylord, 58, will now receive $ 650,000 in damages from Orangeburg, SC, the city announced Wednesday.

Body camera footage Mr Gailyard has been shown to have been stopped by Officer David Lance Dukes since July 26. The officer points a gun at Mr Gilliard, who is in his arms and on his knees.

In the video, Mr. Dukes, who was later removed, shouts, “Go to the ground!” He then attacks Mr. Gayleyard, causing his forehead to hit the ground.