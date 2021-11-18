Black Man Stomped by South Carolina Officer Will Receive $650,000 Settlement
After being stopped by police in South Carolina in July, a black man was ordered to lie on the ground. When he did not do so quickly, as he had metal rods and pins on his legs and buttocks, an officer stabbed him in the back of the head.
Clarence Gaylord, 58, will now receive $ 650,000 in damages from Orangeburg, SC, the city announced Wednesday.
Body camera footage Mr Gailyard has been shown to have been stopped by Officer David Lance Dukes since July 26. The officer points a gun at Mr Gilliard, who is in his arms and on his knees.
In the video, Mr. Dukes, who was later removed, shouts, “Go to the ground!” He then attacks Mr. Gayleyard, causing his forehead to hit the ground.
Mr Gilliard suffered a head injury. His lawyer, Justin Bamburg, said he was stopped by police that day after someone made a false call to 911, claiming to have a gun.
Mr Galiard, who has had a rod and pin on his body since he was hit by a bicycle a few years ago, was holding a piece of wood wrapped in duct tape to keep stray dogs away when he went for a walk. , Said Mr. Bamberg.
In a statement Wednesday, the city said that in addition to the waiver, Mr. Galiard would receive compensation from the city’s insurance carrier. City officials said they would also set up a citizens’ task force to “provide monitoring and guidance in the context of interactions” between city residents and Orangeburg police.
Orangeburg City Administrator Sidney Evering said in a statement that the “majority” of police officers in the city “perform their duties with dignity and ensure that the citizens whose protection and services are entrusted to them are treated fairly and with respect.”
He added: “However, when an officer falls short of these expectations and treats himself unfairly for his department and the city, that officer must be held accountable and will be held accountable. That is exactly what we have done in this case. “
Mr Dukes was removed after an investigation into the encounter and was charged with first-degree assault and battery. His lawyer and the Orangeburg Department of Public Safety did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday night.
At a news conference in August, Mr. Gilliard said he was still in pain. “Every time I look in the mirror and see the stain on my face, it’s not okay,” he said.
In a statement to the city on Wednesday, Mr. Bamburg said Mr. Gilliard was “delighted to have this traumatic event behind him.”
“We appreciate how quickly Mr. Gilliard, under the leadership of the city of Orangeburg, got it right,” said Mr. Bamberg. “I’ve handled many cases of police violence in the past and I’ve rarely seen a city accept responsibility immediately and work to make sure it never happens to another person.”
Mr Bamburg said he credited Sergeant Akkavele Polidor, who was at the scene in July, “who refused to cover for a colleague.”
“This incident should give a positive signal to all good officers across the country that it is right to take a stand against police brutality in your agencies,” Mr Bumburg said. “Amazing things can happen when dedicated law enforcement officers choose what is right over ‘blue’.”
Mr Bamburg credited the city of Orangeburg with “changing the police department for the good of both its own officers and the citizens who serve it.”
“It looks like progress,” he said.
