Black Man Wins New Trial Over Confederate Memorabilia in Jury Room
The picturesque jury chamber in the Giles County Courthouse in Tennessee featured a large window with a tall library, but there was another striking detail: Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy, in a gold-colored frame, as well as other organized memorabilia.
A Tennessee appeals court on Friday unanimously ruled that a black man should be charged with aggravated assault and other charges by an all-white jury, saying the plaintiffs failed to refute a claim made by defense attorneys in the room in which the jury discussed. He was prejudiced against Tim Gilbert.
The decision was made after extensive reconsideration of racist and Confederate symbols in town squares, universities and courthouses in the United States for generations. There is a growing awareness of racial prejudice in the criminal justice system.
Mr Gilbert, 56, who was arrested in 2018, and his lawyer argued that both the grand jury and the trial jury deliberately violated his authority in the “instinctively biased” room – named the United Daughters of the Confederacy. According to court documents, fair trial, fair jury, due process and equal protection.
The three-judge appellate court agreed and overturned a 2020 lower court ruling that denied Mr Gilbert’s request for a new trial. The 31-page appellate court’s decision discussed the power of symbols, especially flags, to convey a message about the government’s identity and values.
“The flag displayed in the jury room is no different,” the court ruled. “Its main purpose was to ‘weave the allegiance’ of the people of the federation on the ‘flag’ which conveyed the political ideals of the federation.”
By examining the documents produced at the time of the establishment of the rebel government, the ruler sought the ideals of the Sangh. Non-alignment articles identified the reasons behind the union’s decision to leave the union, the decision said, and considered the right of blacks to be enslaved in chatel to be the focus of southern life.
“These documents not only defended slavery but also supported it by using inhumane and racist language,” the court wrote.
“Such ideals, however, are antithetical to the American justice system and cannot be tolerated,” it said.
Valena Beatty, a professor of law at Arizona State University and deputy director of the Academy for Justice, said courts are now more aware of how bias can be brought to the criminal justice system and are more eager to try to seal it.
“One way to go about it is to make sure you have a more diverse jury,” she said. “But it seems like another way, where you are really looking at the effect of this memory that you are surrounded all the time while you are thinking about this matter.”
She goes on to say, “Symbols can easily be self-satisfied or biased rather than challenging you, recognizing them and actually thinking about them.”
It was unclear on Saturday whether public prosecutors would appeal the decision to the Tennessee Supreme Court. They did not immediately respond to messages.
Mr Gilbert’s lawyer, Ivan Baddoor, declined the request for an interview. He said in a statement that he was happy with the decision, but “there is still a lot of work to be done and we will continue to fight.”
The appellate court’s decision focused primarily on Confederate memoribilia in the jury room. Prosecutors said Mr. Gilbert relinquished his right to object without appearing before the trial, but the Court of Appeal ruled that “the place of the jury’s discussion is not one of the issues to be raised before the trial.”
Arguing that the objects in the room did not improperly influence the jury, prosecutors also said that the second jury in the unrelated case had deliberated in the same room and acquitted Mr Gilbert.
“Whether the defendant was acquitted of the irrelevant charges by a separate jury has no effect on the question of whether the jury in this case was exposed to outside biased information or improper outside influence,” the appeal decision said.
Michael Working, president of the Tennessee Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, when the group filed a briefing in support of Mr Gilbert’s role, said the decision left the government responsible for proving that the deliberations were free of coercion and influence. It is not up to the defendant to prove that he was not.
“It’s a big step,” he said.
He said the consequences of this decision could extend beyond the jury discussion room. He was amazed at the Confederate statues that greeted visitors at the Tennessee courthouse and the messages they conveyed.
“Now the point is, how far is the sphere of influence?” He said.
