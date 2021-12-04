Black Man Wins New Trial Over Confederate Memorabilia in Jury Room

Valena Beatty, a professor of law at Arizona State University and deputy director of the Academy for Justice, said courts are now more aware of how bias can be brought to the criminal justice system and are more eager to try to seal it.

“One way to go about it is to make sure you have a more diverse jury,” she said. “But it seems like another way, where you are really looking at the effect of this memory that you are surrounded all the time while you are thinking about this matter.”

She goes on to say, “Symbols can easily be self-satisfied or biased rather than challenging you, recognizing them and actually thinking about them.”

It was unclear on Saturday whether public prosecutors would appeal the decision to the Tennessee Supreme Court. They did not immediately respond to messages.

Mr Gilbert’s lawyer, Ivan Baddoor, declined the request for an interview. He said in a statement that he was happy with the decision, but “there is still a lot of work to be done and we will continue to fight.”

The appellate court’s decision focused primarily on Confederate memoribilia in the jury room. Prosecutors said Mr. Gilbert relinquished his right to object without appearing before the trial, but the Court of Appeal ruled that “the place of the jury’s discussion is not one of the issues to be raised before the trial.”

Arguing that the objects in the room did not improperly influence the jury, prosecutors also said that the second jury in the unrelated case had deliberated in the same room and acquitted Mr Gilbert.