‘Black No More’ to hit Broadway this winter

“Black No More”, a book by “12 Years a Slave” screenwriter John Ridley with music and music and lyrics by Roots’ Tariq Trotter, aka Black Thought, will finally hit the headlines.

The musical, originally scheduled to premiere in October 2020, was delayed due to the pandemic. production, from the new group, Now this winter will start.

George S. “Black No More,” based on Schuyler’s 1931 novel of the same name, will play a limited partnership at the Pershing Square Signature Center from January 11 to February 27, 2022. The opening night is scheduled for February 8.

“The music is beyond genre,” Trotter said in a phone interview. “But most of it sounds like black music. I think it’s drama, we can break it down and use it as an education in the origins and history of black music.”