Black Officer Who Was Given K.K.K. Sign by Chief Files Civil Rights Complaint
A black police officer in Ohio dropped a sheet of paper with the word “Ku Klux Klan” on his raincoat this summer, a shocking finding found in surveillance video obtained by the officer’s attorneys, who filed a discrimination complaint with state police Thursday. Civil Rights Commission.
Officers Keith Poole announced the complaint against the city police during a video news conference Thursday, saying officers in Sheffield Lake, Ohio, about 25 miles west of Cleveland, failed to stem the tide of racist abuse. At the time, police chief Anthony Campo.
Mr Campo, who confessed to his actions in local media interviews and said it was a joke, resigned shortly after the episode.
Officer Poole, 57, who became Sheffield Lake’s first black police officer last year and works in the city, told a news conference that Mr. Campo had previously called him racial slurs and regularly posted racist flyers on bulletin boards targeting him, and another officer, Joe Hispanic. Is.
When he returned to his desk on June 25, Officer Poole remembered that he was shocked to see what he had found: Mr. Campo’s note was on his raincoat, which was spread on the desk.
About six minutes later, after Officer Poole met with Mr. Campola about the sign, the chief wrapped some documents in a cone-shaped hat that resembled the hoods Clansman wore and wore it over his head, according to surveillance video. Officers Poole’s attorneys obtained the footage through a public record request.
“I was just saying, ‘Are you serious?'” Officer Poole said Thursday. “And I just looked at him. What more can you say to the police chief who committed such a heinous and heinous act against the first black officer? That is incomprehensible. “
In addition to the civil rights complaint, Officer Poole’s attorneys filed a writ petition in the Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday seeking a full release of Mr. Campo’s staff records. So far, the official’s attorneys said Thursday that city officials have ignored those requests.
Mr Campo did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday. A man who answered the phone at his home, who identified himself as Mr. Campo’s son, said he was not available.
Sheffield Lake Mayor Dennis Bring did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday, but told the television station WKYC shortly after the episode that he had apologized to the officer and declined Mr Campo’s explanation.
“I said, ‘I don’t want to hear about it,'” Mr Bring said of the conversation he had with Mr Campo. “I said, ‘You have already confessed.’ And I said, ‘You have 10 minutes to get out of this office.’ I said: ‘I want your key, badge and bus. It works. “
Police officials and the city council president in Sheffield Lake also did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.
Officer Poole, who has worked in law enforcement for more than 30 years, said Mr Campo’s actions caused a nervous breakdown. He had earlier learned from his father-in-law that his father-in-law had been killed by KKK, he said.
Officer Poole, one of about 14 officers at Sheffield Lake, said: “It not only hurt me, it hurt my family. “He hurt my children. They had to see it. “
Officer Poole’s lawyer Ashley Case Slatewald told a news conference Thursday that a civil rights complaint would allow Officer Poole to file a discrimination lawsuit.
“This heinous display of bigotry cannot be tolerated in a civilized society, especially in law enforcement,” she said.
#Black #Officer #KKK #Sign #Chief #Files #Civil #Rights #Complaint
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.