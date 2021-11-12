Black Officer Who Was Given K.K.K. Sign by Chief Files Civil Rights Complaint

A black police officer in Ohio dropped a sheet of paper with the word “Ku Klux Klan” on his raincoat this summer, a shocking finding found in surveillance video obtained by the officer’s attorneys, who filed a discrimination complaint with state police Thursday. Civil Rights Commission.

Officers Keith Poole announced the complaint against the city police during a video news conference Thursday, saying officers in Sheffield Lake, Ohio, about 25 miles west of Cleveland, failed to stem the tide of racist abuse. At the time, police chief Anthony Campo.

Mr Campo, who confessed to his actions in local media interviews and said it was a joke, resigned shortly after the episode.

Officer Poole, 57, who became Sheffield Lake’s first black police officer last year and works in the city, told a news conference that Mr. Campo had previously called him racial slurs and regularly posted racist flyers on bulletin boards targeting him, and another officer, Joe Hispanic. Is.