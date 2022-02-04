Black, Republican Virginia delegate says Black Caucus rejected him



A Black Republican in the Virginia General Assembly said he was barred from joining the assembly’s Black Caucus.

“It really offended me,” said Virginia State Del. Aijalon Cordoza told Gadget Clock in an exclusive interview. “It was a spit in the face. This says to me that I’m not Black enough to be in the Black Caucus, and that’s an insult.”

“Defining what Black is by these liberal criteria is frankly wrong and disgusting,” he continued.

Cordoza said he wanted to join the Black Caucus to be a conservative voice in a group that is normally very liberal.

“I wanted to represent all African-Americans, not just liberal ones,” he told Gadget Clock. “I wanted a seat at the table.”

When considering his request, Cordoza was asked to fill out a questionnaire about his legislative priorities. The last question asked if he opposed any items listed on the Black Caucus’ 2022 legislative agenda. Cordoza listed 32 items.

“I thought they would want to know why I didn’t agree with it,” Cordoza told Gadget Clock. “I didn’t think we would agree on everything, but I thought they would let me in so they would want to hear my voice.”

Cordoza told Gadget Clock he is considering making his own caucus.

“It might be a caucus of one,” he said. “But it will be a caucus when new members come that’s going to welcome all African Americans, regardless of their views, because we want the African American voices to be heard, not just one singular voice rejecting all other Black voices.”

“We want a full picture of what it is to be an African American, whether we agree or disagree,” Cordoza continued. “We need to come together and say, ‘this is who we are.'”

The Virginia Legislative Black Caucus did not return a request for comment.