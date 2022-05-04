Black Republicans slam Swalwell for saying GOP oppose interracial marriage: ‘I’m in an interracial marriage’



Florida Republican Byron Donald and Texas congressional candidate Wesley Hunt, two black Republicans, have condemned Republican Eric Swalwell, D-Calif, for claiming that Republicans want to ban interracial marriage.

“Republicans won’t stop abortion. They want to ban interracial marriage. Do you want to save it?” Swalwell wrote on Twitter late Monday night.

“Hi Eric, my name is Wesley Hunt, I’m a Republican nominee in the congressional district who is 70% white. I’m black, I’m in an international marriage, and I have a wife and two bisexual daughters,” Hunt tweeted Tuesday.

“Republicans are celebrating diversity while white liberals like you are racing.”

Hunt Hall is a virtual lock that will be elected to Congress after winning the Republican nomination for the 38th Congressional District of Texas, which is a solid red seat.

Rep. Donald, a first-term congressman, responded to the California Democrat with a similar note in his own tweet. “You’re so stupid. What’s wrong with you!” He wrote. “More gaslighting from the far left !!”

Hardly any American opposes interracial marriage. A Gallup poll last year found that 94% of Americans approve of marriage between black Americans and white Americans.

Swalwell’s claim comes as Democrats escalate their political rhetoric with a leaked draft of the Supreme Court’s opinion indicating that the court is ready to overturn Rowe v. Wade.

In the leaked draft, Justice Samuel Alito declared that “it is time to pay attention to the constitution and return the issue of abortion to the elected representatives of the people.”

The Supreme Court on Tuesday acknowledged that the leaked document was authentic, but noted that it was only a draft and that the court had not issued a final decision on the matter.

“Judges promote draft opinions internally as a routine and essential part of the court’s confidential deliberate work. Although the document described in yesterday’s report is authentic, it does not represent the court’s decision or the final position of any member of the case,” the court said.

