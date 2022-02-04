Black voters sue NYC over noncitizen voting, claim it violates civil rights law



A group of Black New Yorkers has filed a lawsuit against Big Apple’s Board of Elections, claiming that the new law allowing non-citizens to vote in local elections violates federal civil rights law because the New York City Council has passed legislation to strengthen certain voting powers. Ethnic groups dilute the votes of other groups.

“They explicitly used the nation as a factor in identifying the voter groups to which they wanted to grant this privilege and this is a direct violation of the 15th Amendment,” said Ken Blackwell, a former Secretary of State for Ohio and a member of the board of directors. The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), which filed the lawsuit, told Gadget Clock.

The 15th Amendment states that “the right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or curtailed by the United States or any other state on the grounds of race, color, or precedent of slavery.”

“Discriminatory intent can be established by proving that the nation was a motivating factor by the proponents of the law,” the lawsuit says. “Irresistible direct and circumstantial evidence exists that the Foreign Citizens’ Vote Bill was enacted with an unauthorized ethnic motive.”

The lawsuit was filed by Council member Idanis Rodriguez, a sponsor of Bill Intro 1867, who said – in Spanish – that the bill would increase the power of Hispanics and Asians.

The lawsuit also claims that Antonio Reinoso, a member of the council, enacted the law on ethnic lines. “When white power or the power of white men is attacked, what they think is an attack, they stand up and fight,” he said while speaking on behalf of Bill. “They fight to protect their power and their influence … stop and think about this sea of ​​white men who are standing up to the bill right now trying to defend their power and their influence, and that will be the case whenever you challenge power. Will happen. “

The lawsuit also cites then-Council President Laurie Cumbo, who noted that the bill “seeks to shift the dynamics of energy to New York City in a big way, and that we do not have the numbers or the information to know how it works. Affecting African-American communities in New York.” The city is most at risk for their existence. … I’ve never heard of a discussion on how the bill would affect African-American voters. “

The lawsuit alleges that the city council passed the bill despite such concerns.

According to the 2019 American Community Survey of the U.S. Census, 1,219,776 foreign nationals live in the Bronx, Kings, New York, and Queens counties, and a total of 488,030 Hispanics and 343,018 Asians. New York City has about five million active registered voters, so foreign national voters could be 15% or more of voters in future local elections, the case notes. This is more than the victory margin in many municipal elections.

“It’s discriminatory and unconstitutional in its face,” Blackwell said of the law. “I am confident that this is a case that these plaintiffs will win.”

PILF board members told Gadget Clock Digital, “With their chosen language and the reasoning that they have chosen to take it forward, they have given us a constitutional basis on which this law can be challenged.”

As former mayor of Cincinnati, Ohio, Blackwell told Gadget Clock that he had “serious problems” with the “loss of American citizenship” involved in allowing non-citizens to vote. Nevertheless, he acknowledged that municipalities have the freedom to make their own laws on such matters.

“While municipalities may have the right to allow aliens to vote on municipalities, they do not have the right to reduce the electoral power of American citizens on ethnic grounds,” he concluded.

Gadget Clock Digital did not respond to a request for comment by the New York City Board of Election Press Time.