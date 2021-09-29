Black women around R Kelly’s trial react to his conviction
The woman was taking a nap when her phone started ringing — and buzzing, and buzzing: The verdict in the trial of R&B music, one of R&B music’s biggest names, had arrived.
Two weeks earlier, the woman testified under a pseudonym – Angela – at Mr Kelly’s trial, telling jurors that the singer began sexually abusing her at an early age. His charges were not part of the charges for which Mr Kelly was convicted. But 30 years after Mr Kelly began the abuse, her testimony helped her convict.
“When I heard the guilty, I immediately burst into tears,” she said. “I cried for a long time.”
She said she has seen stories of other women who, who looked like her, had previously been cast aside. “Black women are often overlooked because people say, ‘Well, you dress that way, look that way. You acted that way, you put yourself in that position,'” she said .
But this time the response was unfamiliar: “They not only saw us, did they hear us—they believed us,” said the woman, who agreed to be identified using her test pseudonym.
Mr. Kelly’s case is widely seen as a pivotal moment for the #MeToo movement, as the first high-profile trial since a national reckoning about sexual misconduct to showcase a powerful man working, whose victims were predominantly black women.
In the days and weeks leading up to the jury’s decision, many observers said they feared the stories of a group of black accusers, no matter how harrowing, might be dismissed.
Instead, Mr Kelly’s sentencing on Monday was seen by many as a powerful validation of the accounts of the two who took a stand against him and others whose stories were never made public.
“Over the years, I was trolled for speaking out about the abuse at the hands of that stalker. People called me a liar and said I had no evidence,” Gerhonda Pace, who became the first woman to testify against Mr. Kelly in a criminal trial, wrote on Instagram after the verdict. “I am looking forward to this chapter of my life. Glad to finally close.”
But whether Mr. Kelly’s trial and conviction represent a sweeping shift toward better treatment of black victims of sexual abuse is still unknown.
“This moment will go one of two ways,” said Mickey Kendall, a Chicago-based writer who has written about feminism and intersectionality. “Either we’ll say in the end that black women and girls must be protected. Or we’re going to say again, As we have it, the idea that black girls are ‘unapproachable’ because of the color of their skin.”
She said: “We are making a choice here in the #MeToo movement.”
The issue of whose stories get priority has been central in recent activism efforts.
When Tarana Burke, a black woman, started the original iteration of “Me Too” around 2007, she hoped to use the phrase to raise awareness of sexual assault and connect victims to resources. But observers noted that the effort was not supported by prominent white feminists. And when actress Alyssa Milano tweeted the same word A decade later, it raised concerns that black women would be left out of the story.
Black women also spoke out in some of the most high-profile cases involving influential men like Harvey Weinstein and Bill Cosby. But as white women and girls made most of the allegations, their stories began to define the mainstream campaign for some.
“I didn’t even know the #MeToo movement was for us, black women,” singer Sparkle said in an interview after Mr Kelly’s sentencing.
She testified in a Chicago courtroom 13 years ago that Mr Kelly was the man who was seen urinating and having sex with her teenage niece in a video. But even after sharing similar stories during Mr. Kelly’s first criminal trial in Chicago in 2008, jurors acquitted him of child pornography charges against him.
“At the time – and even today – black women didn’t really care,” said Sparkle, whose real name is Stephanie Edwards. “If Robert had done what he did to white women, we wouldn’t even be here.”
For legal experts and advocates for victims of sexual assault, who have long warned that black women and girls face deeper challenges in being accused of sexual abuse and rape, this notion was not surprising.
They point to data that shows Black women are more likely than others to experience sexual abuse or violence, but less likely to report it in certain situations. The concurrent difficulties of sexism and racism form a dynamic known as misogynoir.
To some, these factors explain what, as of Monday, was a decades-long failure to bring Mr. Kelly to justice.
“We needed a first trial, a video, a marriage license, a documentary, a social media campaign, organizers in the city – all of it to get to this moment within the criminal legal system,” said Treva B. Lindsay, a professor in Ohio. Is.” state University. “I don’t think it bodes well for the holistic treatment of black girls and women who have been sexually assaulted.”
She said: “If we need this level of sexual promiscuity to accept that black women and girls are enduring a disproportionate amount of sexual violence compared to the wider population, then I think it is indeed a sad signal.”
But the cultural climate has also changed dramatically since the allegations against Mr. Kelly first surfaced.
Experts say there is a widespread desire to hear and believe survivors’ stories and that awareness of the prevalence of sexual assault has increased in recent years. And for some, there was value in the nature of the case against Mr Kelly, built around a racketeering allegation that put his supporters at center stage.
Scheherazade Tillet, founder of A Long Walk Home, a nonprofit based in Chicago, said, “There isn’t anyone who has lived in Chicago for 20 years who doesn’t know a survivor or an incident of sexual violence with R. ” that works around those issues. “It’s deep in our culture here as black people — we all knew there was something that existed.”
She continued: “Thinking about myself as a participant in an organized crime – seeing a video of R. Kelly, being the bodyguard who allowed something to happen – I think it’s a significant cultural shift. And I really like I think this is the only way we can end sexual violence.”
Still, others say the trial highlights the need for continued progress in how matters of consent, autonomy, and sexual assault are discussed throughout society, and especially in some black communities.
Those who study the intersections of race and sexual assault have long noted that black women face unique challenges when accusing black men of abuse or assault, attributed to a variety of factors. are: mistrust in the criminal justice system; a history of false accusations from white women against black men; And the desire to protect black men.
Columbia Law School and UCLA School of Law professor Kimberley Williams Crenshaw, who has studied the subject, said she hopes the present moment has changed the narrative, with accusations of black women being “loyal to black men.” They are equated to not having and opening them up to abuse and injustice.”
In Mr. Kelly’s case, a substantial audience once considered him the victim of a deep, racist plot to prevent successful black men from flourishing. Kennett Tisha Barnes, who co-founded the #MuteRKelly campaign to boycott the singer’s music, said that perspective has largely faded, but her trial took on other deeper roots that still needed change. .
“We need to be real about the culture of sexual violence in our community,” she said. “It’s an ugly story to unpack, but we have to rip out the scab and get over it.”
And for Ms. Burke, the woman who created #MeToo, the present moment demands that more attention be paid to the realities of the problems – so R. Kelly is not seen as an anomaly, but a clear example of behavior that “our Happens every day in communities.”
“There needs to be a change in the way sexual violence is talked about within the community so that when there are real-life cases, there is a context in people’s minds,” Ms Burke said. “And it becomes much more than just ‘this is probably wrong because that’s what history has shown’,” Because it’s mixed. R Kelly is by no means Emmett Till.”
But as attention turns to the future, some of Mr. Kelly’s accusers are holding onto the present moment.
Kitty Jones, who is from the Dallas area, said that much of her life felt “overwhelming” in the years when she accused the singer of sexual assault and physical abuse during her two-year encounters after meeting her in 2011. Imposed.
Ms Jones was not part of the trial, but the verdict came as a “verification” after the intense backlash she and others received for speaking out, she said.
“No jail time can turn that clock back,” Ms Jones said. “But we can definitely start to reclaim our lives now and feel a little bit normal. We’ve been through hell.”
Ms Jones said she hopes the sentence sends a simple message to other survivors: “Don’t allow your abuser to shut you up,” she said, “and speak your truth, no matter what.”
Emily Palmer Contributed reporting. Kitty Bennett And Susan C. Beacheo Contributed to research.
#Black #women #Kellys #trial #react #conviction
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.