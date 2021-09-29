Black women around R Kelly’s trial react to his conviction

The woman was taking a nap when her phone started ringing — and buzzing, and buzzing: The verdict in the trial of R&B music, one of R&B music’s biggest names, had arrived.

Two weeks earlier, the woman testified under a pseudonym – Angela – at Mr Kelly’s trial, telling jurors that the singer began sexually abusing her at an early age. His charges were not part of the charges for which Mr Kelly was convicted. But 30 years after Mr Kelly began the abuse, her testimony helped her convict.

“When I heard the guilty, I immediately burst into tears,” she said. “I cried for a long time.”

She said she has seen stories of other women who, who looked like her, had previously been cast aside. “Black women are often overlooked because people say, ‘Well, you dress that way, look that way. You acted that way, you put yourself in that position,'” she said .

But this time the response was unfamiliar: “They not only saw us, did they hear us—they believed us,” said the woman, who agreed to be identified using her test pseudonym.