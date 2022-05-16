Blackpool FC’s Jake Daniels comes out as gay: ‘I’ve hated lying my whole life’

Blackpool FC’s Jake Daniels comes out as homosexual: ‘I’ve hated lying my whole life’



NewYou possibly can hearken to the Gadget Clock article now!

Blackpool FC ahead Jack Daniels got here out as homosexual in a message posted on the membership’s web site on Monday.

Daniels, 17, made his Champions League debut earlier this month – the second tier of the English Premier League – he performed for the youth workforce, scoring 30 objectives earlier than being known as as much as the primary workforce. He stated in his message that he “hid the actual me and who I actually was.”

Click on right here for extra sports activities protection on FOXNEWS.COM

“I’ve identified all my life that I am homosexual, and I really feel like I am prepared to come back out and be myself,” the message learn.

He thanked those that supported him in his determination to come back out as a gay. He wrote that his Blackpool teammates supported his determination to disclose his sexuality.

“I’ve hated lying all my life and have felt the necessity to change with a view to adapt. I wish to be a task mannequin for myself by doing this,” he added.

Ukraine returns to soccer subject with pleasant win over Germany

“There are some individuals in the identical place like me who do not feel comfy expressing their sexuality. I simply wish to inform them that you do not have to vary who you’re, or how you need to be.”

Based on Sky Sports activities, Daniels is the one lively homosexual male soccer participant in Britain.

“For a very long time, I assumed I needed to disguise my fact as a result of I wished to be, and now I am an expert footballer. I’ve requested myself if I ought to wait till I retire. Skilled gamers are out right here,” he instructed Sky Sports activities. Stated. “Nevertheless, I knew it could take a very long time to lie and I couldn’t be myself or lead the life I wished.

“Since I got here to my household, my membership and my teammates, it has been some time since I considered all the pieces and the stress that it has created. It has been affecting my psychological well being. Now I am lastly assured and blissful.”

Justin Fashanu was the nation’s first open homosexual males’s soccer participant.

Daniels stated he knew he was homosexual when he was 5 or 6 years outdated.