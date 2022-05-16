Sports

Blackpool FC's Jake Daniels comes out as gay: 'I've hated lying my whole life'

2 days ago
Blackpool FC’s Jake Daniels comes out as gay: ‘I’ve hated lying my whole life’
Blackpool FC’s Jake Daniels comes out as gay: ‘I’ve hated lying my whole life’

Blackpool FC’s Jake Daniels comes out as homosexual: ‘I’ve hated lying my whole life’

Blackpool FC ahead Jack Daniels got here out as homosexual in a message posted on the membership’s web site on Monday.

Daniels, 17, made his Champions League debut earlier this month – the second tier of the English Premier League – he performed for the youth workforce, scoring 30 objectives earlier than being known as as much as the primary workforce. He stated in his message that he “hid the actual me and who I actually was.”

A typical view of Bloomfield Road, home of Blackpool Football Club, during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackpool and Middlesbrough on 29 December 2021 at Bloomfield Road in Blackpool, England.

A typical view of Bloomfield Highway, house of Blackpool Soccer Membership, throughout the Sky Guess Championship match between Blackpool and Middlesbrough on 29 December 2021 at Bloomfield Highway in Blackpool, England.
(Digicam help by way of Mick Walker – Getty Photos)

“I’ve identified all my life that I am homosexual, and I really feel like I am prepared to come back out and be myself,” the message learn.

He thanked those that supported him in his determination to come back out as a gay. He wrote that his Blackpool teammates supported his determination to disclose his sexuality.

“I’ve hated lying all my life and have felt the necessity to change with a view to adapt. I wish to be a task mannequin for myself by doing this,” he added.

“There are some individuals in the identical place like me who do not feel comfy expressing their sexuality. I simply wish to inform them that you do not have to vary who you’re, or how you need to be.”

Based on Sky Sports activities, Daniels is the one lively homosexual male soccer participant in Britain.

Pitch from the corner flag position on Bloomfield Road, Blackpool's home stadium on November 23, 2021 in Blackpool, England.

Pitch from the nook flag place on Bloomfield Highway, Blackpool's house stadium on November 23, 2021 in Blackpool, England.
(Through Adam Fredgley / West Bromwich Albion FC Getty Photos)

“For a very long time, I assumed I needed to disguise my fact as a result of I wished to be, and now I am an expert footballer. I’ve requested myself if I ought to wait till I retire. Skilled gamers are out right here,” he instructed Sky Sports activities. Stated. “Nevertheless, I knew it could take a very long time to lie and I couldn’t be myself or lead the life I wished.

“Since I got here to my household, my membership and my teammates, it has been some time since I considered all the pieces and the stress that it has created. It has been affecting my psychological well being. Now I am lastly assured and blissful.”

Justin Fashanu was the nation’s first open homosexual males’s soccer participant.

The Blackpool FC symbol is seen next to the stadium ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match against Coventry City on August 17, 2021 in Blackpool, England.

The Blackpool FC image is seen subsequent to the stadium forward of the Sky Guess Championship match towards Coventry Metropolis on August 17, 2021 in Blackpool, England.
(Lewis Story / Getty Photos)

Daniels stated he knew he was homosexual when he was 5 or 6 years outdated.

