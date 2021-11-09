Blacktag, a New Streaming Service, Has Big Plans
When Usman Sahko So and Akin Adebowale founded Blacktag in 2019, they tried to answer two questions: What would a streaming platform look like for a digitally savvy black audience? And how can it be a destination for black talent?
Both answers have a lot to do with salary.
“What we’re creating is looking at the exploitative nature of black creativity to make money and instead looking for ways to get producers back into their hands permanently by paying their price,” said Mr. So, 30. In a recent interview.
Over the years, black producers have made many attempts to shed light on the inequalities they face in finding opportunities and getting paid for their work. Brands spent nearly $ 10 billion on effective marketing in 2020, according to Signalfire, a venture capital firm that tracks the manufacturing economy. But white producers make significantly more money than their black counterparts, who are given significantly less credit.
With that in mind, Blacktag, which made its official debut last week, aims to create a product in the mold of YouTube and Netflix that includes music, travel and more; Licensed short films; And original videos created by the creators. The goal is to become a destination for brands that seek to work with black producers and attract black audiences.
Some of the app’s content can be viewed at any time on demand, but most of it is only available live – a throwback to the appointment viewing era. “It’s like the old days when we got together to watch something air at 9pm,” Mr. Adbowale, 33, said. “We want a transcript for the communal experience and the endless flow of content.” The founders said that there is never an algorithm that determines what users see.
To appeal to producers, the company plans to share intellectual property rights over series and specials with them in anticipation of licensing their videos to outlets such as Netflix and HBO. (This is unusual, since most social media and entertainment companies have 100 percent producer content.) Founders are also looking for paid subscriptions; Producers will receive a reduction in revenue based on their audience and commitment.
The company’s goal is to get a mix of original shows, licensed films and producers, not just in the United States, but the entire black diaspora, be it in London, Nigeria or Brazil.
Prior to creating the app, Mr. Soo was a professional film director whose clients included Adidas, Spotify and Google. Mr. Adebowale was a creative director, composer and software engineer; He has worked with Drake, Kanye West and Jill Scott, and he mentors Bob Johnson, the founder of BET. Both were born in West Africa and grew up in the Atlanta area, although they did not meet until 2019 when they were introduced by mutual friends.
Blacktag currently has 13 employees working from the company headquarters in the SoHo area of New York City and has 10 original shows, including a handful of short films. The first week’s lineup includes original films such as “Black Atlas”, a weekly travel series that taps local filmmakers to document black life around the world.
Other shows include “MGMT”, a mini-documentary series that profiles the veterans of the black music industry; One episode features Sean Famoso of LVRN Records. And later this month, Blacktag will release a musical performance series, “SuperImpose” (featuring rapper Carrie Fox for the first time), and “What’s Your Sign?”“ A celebrity talk show where guests chat with designer Brandon Blackwood on astrological birth charts and tarot cards.
Video content can be as short as one minute, which is the length of “hot intermissions”. From traditional commercial breaks to comedy satire or feature films. The Blacktag team hopes to extend the programming to 24 hours.
The app will also offer e-commerce: for example, if you catch a glimpse of a pair of sneakers worn by an artist, you can tap the shopping cart and be taken to Nike’s site to buy them. Other schemes include folding into black-owned brands because they relate to topics discussed at the show, be it fashion, home decor or sex toys.
Commenting, another feature, will be limited to a few live events. Mr Sow and Mr Adebowale admit that this part will be difficult: “Blacktag is more of an entertainment platform than a social network, but we feel that users want to share experiences so that you can block users and report messages to reduce toxic behavior.” .Adebowale said.
There are some challenges in scheduling their global audience. Racer shows such as “African Sex Stories”, later this year, could air between Mr. Adebowale and Mr. Soe, known as “Demon Time,” which airs late at night in New York City and early in the morning in Europe.
“African Sex Stories” will feature the host’s traveling cast, with the first three episodes featuring Simi Moonlight, a wellness and style content creator. Blacktag plans to pair her with other, non-producer hosts, all of which were discovered via video submission. Topics will range from consent to the psychology of sexuality and language.
Despite the threat of banning their app in countries that may be disapproved, the team does not shy away from highlighting the thorny issue. “There are parts of West Africa where homosexuality is forbidden, but people in that community who feel oppressed need something to help them move on,” he said. So said.
The biggest question is monetization.
Qibi, who also made a big bet on mobile-first content, ultimately failed. But Mr. Soe and Mr. Adebowale was quick to point out the difference: Quibi, he wrote in an email, “was designed for high-serving demographics with a large budget spent on over-production of old, familiar content reboots. We wish we could make the same costly mistakes as our non-black counterparts, but the outlook that Blacktag has outlined is responding to the needs of society.
Blacktag was funded by a 3.75 million investment from Connect Ventures, a partnership between Creative Artists Agency and New Enterprise Associates, a global venture firm. Blacktag also has some high-profile investors and advisors, including Issa Rae and Common. Those additions have given the newborn company credibility.
Michael Blanc, Head of Consumer Investments at CAA, said, “We are looking to partner with mission-driven founders, and that’s what we saw with Blacktag – two skilled and innovative entrepreneurs. “Giving black artists and creators artistic freedom while creating opportunities to monetize their work will have a tremendous impact on their vision.”
Comparisons with black media companies like BET and Revolt TV are inevitable, but Mr. Adbowale believes in cooperation, not competition.
“How can we enhance each other?” He said. “There are so few in this space that it’s really nice for all of us to be in this industry. We want to be the standard for alternative black audiences, arts and artists around the world, and contribute to this community forever. “
