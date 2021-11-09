Blacktag, a New Streaming Service, Has Big Plans

When Usman Sahko So and Akin Adebowale founded Blacktag in 2019, they tried to answer two questions: What would a streaming platform look like for a digitally savvy black audience? And how can it be a destination for black talent?

Both answers have a lot to do with salary.

“What we’re creating is looking at the exploitative nature of black creativity to make money and instead looking for ways to get producers back into their hands permanently by paying their price,” said Mr. So, 30. In a recent interview.

Over the years, black producers have made many attempts to shed light on the inequalities they face in finding opportunities and getting paid for their work. Brands spent nearly $ 10 billion on effective marketing in 2020, according to Signalfire, a venture capital firm that tracks the manufacturing economy. But white producers make significantly more money than their black counterparts, who are given significantly less credit.