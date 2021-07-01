Blame On Brazil Bolsonaro Govt, Asked For Bribe On Astrazeneca Dose

A Brazilian newspaper has accused the government of asking for a US dollar bribe for each dose of the vaccine.

Brasilia. In Brazil, a case of bribery has come to light in the purchase of corona vaccine astraZeneca. A newspaper here has accused the government of asking for a US dollar bribe for each dose of the vaccine. Significantly, in the past, the Brazilian government has again been embroiled in controversies after Bharat Biotech’s agreement to purchase 20 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin was canceled.

According to media reports, the government is now being accused of irregularities in the purchase of AstraZeneca vaccine. Brazilian media claim that the Bolsonaro government has asked for bribes for every dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

denied the claims

A Brazilian newspaper says the Bolsonaro government has demanded a US dollar bribe for each dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. However, vaccine maker AstroZeneca has completely denied these claims.

AstraZeneca has said that it is not working with any mediator in Brazil. The company clarified that any agreements that have been reached have been made directly through Fiocruz (the Osvaldo Cruz Foundation) and the federal government.

Cost per dose is US$3.5

According to media reports, 400 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine were demanded. Portfolio was sought for this. The cost of each dose of the vaccine was US$3.5. But later the price of the dose of the vaccine was increased. The newspaper claims that a bribe of US $ 1 was demanded for every single dose of the corona vaccine.