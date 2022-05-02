Blasphemy case filed against Imran Khan Pak minister says former PM will be arrested soon

Former PM Imran Khan and his supporters may be arrested for raising slogans against Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Medina. On Sunday (May 1, 2022), Home Minister Rana Sanaullah indicated this in the Shahbaz government. Imran Khan and 150 others have been booked under the blasphemy law in Faisalabad after Shehbaz Sharif was allegedly harassed by supporters of the former PM in Medina, Saudi Arabia last Thursday.

According to media reports, Pakistan’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that Imran Khan would be arrested in a case related to “slogans against Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and his delegation to Medina”. Former home minister Sheikh Rashid and Imran Khan’s chief of staff Shahbaz Gill, among others, have also been made accused in the case.

What happened?

A video of this incident has surfaced on social media, in which Shahbaz Sharif and his delegation reached the Prophet’s Mosque in Medina, when the alleged supporters of Imran Khan started shouting slogans of Chor-chor. However, Imran Khan distanced himself from the matter. He said in a TV interview on Saturday (April 30, 2022) that he cannot even imagine asking anyone to raise slogans at the holy place.

Why doesn’t Modi say my gift, my wish, Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat took a jibe at Imran Khan

At the same time, a Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat has taunted Imran Khan while posting a video of Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Nayla wrote in the caption accompanying the video, “Why is Modi not saying ‘Mera Tohfa, Meri Marzi’ like Imran Khan? The Indian Prime Minister told how he auctioned off state gifts from Toshakhana and donated for girls’ education.

In this video, PM Modi is saying that when he was the CM of Gujarat, people used to give him a lot of gifts. They put these gifts in the government’s treasury, called toshakhana, and auctioned them, and the money they got was donated to girl-child education.