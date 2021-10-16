Blast in CRPF special train at Raipur railway station, 6 injured

There was an explosion in the CRPF special train parked at the railway station of Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. Six CRPF personnel were injured in this. The condition of a CRPF constable is said to be critical. The injured jawans have been admitted to a nearby hospital. According to the information received, this accident happened due to the fall of the detonator on platform number 2 of Raipur.

The post Blast in CRPF Special Train at Raipur Railway Station, 6 Jawans Injured appeared first on Jansatta.

#Blast #CRPF #special #train #Raipur #railway #station #injured