Blast In Iraq Capital Baghdad, Roadside Bomb Kills 18 People

At least 20 other people were injured in the blast. This has been confirmed by two Iraqi security officials.

Baghdad. At least 18 people were killed in a roadside bomb blast in a suburb of Iraq’s capital Baghdad. At least 20 other people were injured in the blast. Two Iraqi security officials have given information about this. According to officials, the attack took place in a busy market in Sadr City. The blast happened a day before Eid al-Adha. During this time there was a lot of people in the market. People were busy shopping.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the blast in the capital. Such attacks have been carried out by the Islamic State before. This was the third time this year that such a blast took place in a densely populated market. In April, four people were killed in a car attack in a market in the city of Sadr.

There was a blast in the city of Sadr in July.

Earlier, on July 1 in Baghdad, there was a huge explosion in a busy market. 15 people were injured in this blast. The blast took place when an improvised explosive device placed under a kiosk in the Maridi Bazar area of ​​Sadr City, a suburb on the capital’s eastern side, exploded. According to the Iraqi army, the injured suffered minor injuries.

Cylinder explosion in June

At the same time, in the month of June, there was a huge explosion in a restaurant located in the capital. On June 4, the blast took place in the northwest area of ​​the capital. Happened in the restaurant. Three people died in this blast. There 16 people were injured. The Iraqi Military said in a statement that a gas cylinder had exploded in a restaurant. Not much information was shared regarding the incident.