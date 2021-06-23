Blast in Lahore Johar Town near terrorist hafiz saeed House at Pakistan

Massive explosion outside the home of Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed in Lahore, Pakistan. Glass windows and walls were broken in several houses nearby. Two killed, many injured in blast

New Delhi. There has been a loud explosion outside the house of Hafiz Saeed, the mastermind of the Mumbai attack in Pakistan. Two people were killed in this blast while 15 people are said to be injured.

Hafiz Saeed’s house is in Johar Town area of ​​Lahore. The injured have been admitted to a nearby hospital. The explosion was so strong that the glass and walls of windows were broken in many houses nearby.

Blast Happened Near Hafiz Saeed Residence. Hafiz Saeed is in the most wanted in the list of Indian National Army (INA).

A blast took place near the house of the most wanted terrorist Hafiz Saeed in Lahore, Pakistan. 15 people were injured in the incident and the condition of 4 is critical. While 2 people have died.

The blast took place at Akbar Chowk in Jauhar Town. Security agencies reached the spot as soon as the blast took place. Local people said that many suspicious people were seen coming and going outside the house where the blast took place.

No information about Hafiz’s presence

No information has been revealed so far about whether Hafiz Saeed was in the house at the time of the blast. No information has been revealed so far as to who carried out the attack and why.

At least four people got injured in a blast in Lahore's Johar Town

police mistook fake call

According to media reports, many showrooms, banks and hospitals are also present in the area where the blast took place. Not only this, it is being told that even before this blast, there was a call for a blast in another area Bhagwanpura, but it turned out to be fake. After this, when the police got a call from the Jauhar Town area regarding the blast, the police first considered it as a fake call.

this said police

A police officer who reached the spot after the blast said that it may be too early to say anything. There may be an explosion in the gas pipeline as well. Its investigation is still going on.

Police said that it is not yet clear whether the blast was an IED or not. Along with this, the police did not even answer the questions whether Saeed was the target of this blast or something else.

Actually, this attack is also considered very important because the security in the area where Hafiz Saeed lives is very strict. In such a situation, the explosion is considered very serious.

Some media reports from Pakistan have also claimed that there was a motorcycle at the site of the blast and after a while the motorcycle exploded.

At the same time, according to Pakistani news channel Geo TV, the explosive was brought in a big vehicle for the blast and the blast took place in this vehicle. The car was parked in front of a house where the blast took place. It is being told that at the site of the blast, there was a deep crater of about four feet.